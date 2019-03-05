Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alan Gallay
Alan Gallay is the Lyndon B. Johnson chair of United States history at Texas Christian University and the author of several books including The Indian Slave Trade, which won the Bancroft Prize. Gallay lives in Fort Worth, Texas.Read More
By the Author
Walter Ralegh
From a Bancroft Prize-winning historian, a biography of the famed poet, courtier, and colonizer, showing how he laid the foundations of the English EmpireSir Walter…