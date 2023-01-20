Free shipping on orders $35+

Al J. Mooney

Al J. Mooney, M.D., currently the Director of Addiction Medicine and Recovery at Willingway, lectures internationally on the latest science and treatments for recovery.


Catherine Dold has covered health and environmental issues for The New York Times, Smithsonian, Discover, Self, and many other national publications.


Howard Eisenberg is a medical journalist and coauthor of How to Be Your Own Doctor (Sometimes).

