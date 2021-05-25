Aja Barber is a hugely influential voice and one that you will be hearing a lot more from. She is passionate about racial justice and exposing endemic injustices in our consumer and fashion industries. She has pledged to never take a dollar from fast fashion. She is no stranger to campaigning for change. Her Instagram video 'Why Performative Allyship is Triggering', which called out brands and influencers for monetizing the Black Lives Matter movement, has accumulated over one million views. The video also put a spotlight on the disparity between fast fashion brand billionaires and their unpaid factory workers during the Covid-19 economic downturn.