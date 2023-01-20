Free shipping on orders $35+

Agnes Loonstra

Agnes Loonstra is a freelance illustrator who has worked with a variety of international publications, including Flow magazine. Ester Scholten is an educator and writer with a passion for creativity and innovation. They are both self-proclaimed crazy cat ladies, and also unrelated doppelgängers who met each other by chance and became good friends. They live with their cats in the Netherlands.

Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon