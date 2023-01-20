Free shipping on orders $35+
Agnes Loonstra
Agnes Loonstra is a freelance illustrator who has worked with a variety of international publications, including Flow magazine. Ester Scholten is an educator and writer with a passion for creativity and innovation. They are both self-proclaimed crazy cat ladies, and also unrelated doppelgängers who met each other by chance and became good friends. They live with their cats in the Netherlands.
By the Author
Crazy Cat Lady
Crazy Cat Lady (noun): A badge of honor for people who know cats are awesome. Do you often wake up covered in cat hair? Do…