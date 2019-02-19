Afton Rorvik

Afton Rorvik has been a part of the publishing industry since 1987, editing a myriad of adult nonfiction books for the CBA market, while working with both first-time and best-selling authors. Her articles have appeared in Discipleship Journal, Guideposts, and NAB Today. She is a graduate of Wheaton College with a degree in literature as well as a teaching certificate in secondary education. She and her husband John are the parents of two adult children and live in Wheaton, Illinois