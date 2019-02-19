Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Afton Rorvik
Afton Rorvik has been a part of the publishing industry since 1987, editing a myriad of adult nonfiction books for the CBA market, while working with both first-time and best-selling authors. Her articles have appeared in Discipleship Journal, Guideposts, and NAB Today. She is a graduate of Wheaton College with a degree in literature as well as a teaching certificate in secondary education. She and her husband John are the parents of two adult children and live in Wheaton, IllinoisRead More
By the Author
Storm Sisters
Women treasure the support, loyalty, and laughter found in their friendships--especially when they face the storms of life. Whether purchased as a gift or for…