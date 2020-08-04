Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Aesop

Don Daily illustrated many classic children’s books and anthologies for Running Press Kids. He also created posters for many films, including The Lone Ranger, The Great Santini, and Roots. Daily’s work has appeared in such magazines as Reader’s Digest, Cosmopolitan, and Good Housekeeping.
Read More Arrow Icon