Adriana Gascoigne

Adriana Gascoigne founded Girls in Tech, a global non-profit dedicated to empowering, educating, and mentoring women in the tech industry–in 2007. Today, she’s a go-to expert and voice for change in the industry. She lives in San Francisco, CA. This is her first book.
