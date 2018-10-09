Adrian Gilbert

Adrian Gilbert is a military historian and author of award-winning and highly-praised books, including the bestseller Sniper, which has sold over 130,000 copies in mass market in the US, Stalk and Kill, and The Encyclopedia of Warfare. He has been a contributor to the Guardian and The Sunday Times, and his reviews of military history books appear regularly in print and online. Gilbert’s book awards include the prestigious Duke of Westminster’s Medal for Military History and he is a member of the British Commission for Military History. His many television appearances include History Channel, Discovery Channel, and the BBC. He lives in northwest England.

