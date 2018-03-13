Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Adelyn Sterling

Adelyn Sterling is a graduate of Grove City College with a BA in Marketing Management. In 2013, she left corporate marketing to explore her passion for storytelling. She lives in Ohio with her husband and fur baby where she enjoys long cups of coffee, collecting beautiful books, and writing whenever she can. A hopeless romantic, she writes kissing books and woke up at 3 AM to watch the royal wedding.
Read More Arrow Icon