Adelyn Sterling
Adelyn Sterling is a graduate of Grove City College with a BA in Marketing Management. In 2013, she left corporate marketing to explore her passion for storytelling. She lives in Ohio with her husband and fur baby where she enjoys long cups of coffee, collecting beautiful books, and writing whenever she can. A hopeless romantic, she writes kissing books and woke up at 3 AM to watch the royal wedding.Read More
By the Author
The Prince's Guide to True Love's Kiss
THE PRINCE'S GUIDE TO TRUE LOVE'S KISS is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad - an innovative collaboration between Hachette Book Group…