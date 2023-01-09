Free shipping on orders $35+
Adam Shaughnessy
Adam Shaughnessy is an author and educator. He received his BA in English from Connecticut College and is currently pursuing his MA in children’s literature from Hollins University. Adam lives in Waterford, Connecticut. Over the Underworld is the second book in the Unbelievable FIB series. Visit him online at adamshaughnessy.com, or on Facebook (Adam Shaughnessy—Author) or Twitter (@adamshaughnessy).
By the Author
The Unbelievable FIB 2
“It’s started. Ragnarok has started. It’s the end of the world.” It’s been a year since friends ABE and Pru joined Mister Fox’s Fantasy Investigation…
The Unbelievable FIB 1
When mythical beings invade the usually ordinary Middletown, it’s up to eleven-year-old Pru and her classmate ABE--with help from an uncommonly rude squirrel and the…