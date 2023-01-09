Adam Shaughnessy is an author and educator. He received his BA in English from Connecticut College and is currently pursuing his MA in children’s literature from Hollins University. Adam lives in Waterford, Connecticut. Over the Underworld is the second book in the Unbelievable FIB series. Visit him online at adamshaughnessy.com, or on Facebook (Adam Shaughnessy—Author) or Twitter (@adamshaughnessy).