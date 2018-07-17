Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Adam Dressler
Adam Dressler is the Lead Pastor of Grace Community Church in Clarksville, Tennessee. Grace was recently named one of “The 100 Fastest Growing Churches in America” by Outreach Magazine. Adam earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Theology and Philosophy from Oral Roberts University. Following ORU, he graduated from Harvard Divinity School with an M.T.S. in Christianity and Culture. He and his wife Ashley live in Clarksville, where they are raising their four young children.Read More
By the Author
This Is How We Pray
This book is about making room: God making room for us. Us making room for God. And through this relationship we end up becoming people…