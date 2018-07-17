Adam Dressler

Adam Dressler is the Lead Pastor of Grace Community Church in Clarksville, Tennessee. Grace was recently named one of “The 100 Fastest Growing Churches in America” by Outreach Magazine. Adam earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Theology and Philosophy from Oral Roberts University. Following ORU, he graduated from Harvard Divinity School with an M.T.S. in Christianity and Culture. He and his wife Ashley live in Clarksville, where they are raising their four young children.