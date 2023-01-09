Free shipping on orders $35+
Abby Schneiderman
Abby Schneiderman, co-founder and co-CEO of Everplans, is an industry expert in the areas of digital estate planning, technology, and consumerism, a Forbes.com Contributor and has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and CNBC.
Adam Seifer,co-founder and co-CEO of Everplans, has helped create multiple huge online communities and networks and is an inventor on “the social networking patent” now owned by LinkedIn.
Gene Newman serves as Everplans’ editorial and education director and has spent his career as a writer, editor, and content leader for Maxim.com, Hachette Filipacchi Digital, and other lifestyle properties.
In Case You Get Hit by a Bus
A step-by-step program for getting your life in order, so you’re prepared for the unexpected. The odds of getting hit by a bus are…