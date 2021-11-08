Aaron Ahuvia, PhD

Dr. Aaron Ahuvia is a Professor of Marketing at the University of Michigan-Dearborn College of Business and the most widely published and cited academic expert on non-interpersonal love. He has published more 100 academic papers and conference presentations, and his research has been quoted in Time, the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Glamour, and major publications in Europe and Japan. Dr. Ahuvia has also appeared on public radio talk shows as well as popular television shows such as the Oprah Winfrey Show.