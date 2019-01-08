Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A. K. Sandoval-Strausz
A. K. Sandoval-Strausz is director of the Latina/o studies program and associate professor of history at Penn State University. He is the author of Hotel: An American History and coeditor of Making Cities Global. He lives in State College, Pennsylvania.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Barrio America
The compelling history of how Latino immigrants revitalized the nation's cities after decades of disinvestment and white flight Thirty years ago, most people were ready…