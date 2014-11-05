Eclipse

By Stephenie Meyer

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Teen Life: Personal Development, Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality, Adventure: Magic/Fantasy

Grades: 7 – 17

Readers captivated by Twilight and New Moon will eagerly devourEclipse, the much anticipated third book in Stephenie Meyer’s riveting vampire love saga. As Seattle is ravaged by a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire continues her quest for revenge, Bella once again finds herself surrounded by danger. In the midst of it all, she is forced to choose between her love for Edward and her friendship with Jacob — knowing that her decision has the potential to ignite the ageless struggle between vampire and werewolf. With her graduation quickly approaching, Bella has one more decision to make: life or death. But which is which?

PRAISE

“Move over, Harry Potter.” – USA Today

“Has a hypnotic quality that puts the reader right inside the dense, rainy thickets of [Forks]” – People Magazine

“The legions of readers who are hooked on the romantic struggles of Bella and the vampire Edward will ecstatically devour this third installment” – Publishers Weekly

“[Stephenie Meyer is] the world’s most popular vampire novelist since Anne Rice” – Entertainment Weekly

“Meyer’s trilogy seethes with the archetypal tumult of star-crossed passions, in which the supernatural element serves as a heady spice.” – The New York Times