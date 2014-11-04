By Gail Giles

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality, Family Life: Discipline, Guidance/Health: Abuse

Grades: 10 – 17

Ames is not the person she was a few months ago. Her father lost his job, and her family is crumbling apart. Now, all she has is Marc. Marc, who loves her more than anything. Marc, who owns a gun collection. And he’ll stop at nothing–even using his guns–to get what he wants. Ames feels her parents have betrayed her with their lies and self-absorption, but is she prepared to make the ultimate betrayal against them?

In this controversial novel about a good-girl-gone-wrong, Gail Giles returns to the fast-paced, chilling writing that attracted so many fans to What Happened to Cass McBride?.

Download Educator Guide

PRAISE

*”Giles is a gifted writer of suspense. Her imagery sparkles, her character development is flawless, and this page-turner positively crackles with excitement… Suspense lovers will savor this fast-paced psychological thriller.” –VOYA, starred review

“The queen of YA thrillers does it again with another gripping page-turner in which love and danger meet.” –Kirkus Reviews

“Ames and the rest of the Ford family’s fall from grace makes for breathless, chilling reading.” –Publishers Weekly

“This fast-paced psychological thriller will leave readers disturbed, enthralled, and clamoring for more. Fans of the author’s What Happened to Cass McBride? (Little, Brown 2006) will thoroughly enjoy this chilling account of a good girl gone bad.” –School Library Journal

“In this day of investor fraud, mortgage foreclosures, and overnight wealth-to-poverty news stories, this timely riveting novel will resonate with readers” –Booklist

“[A] taut, skilled portrait of a family that finds under stress that it depended on good times and unquestioned lies for its stability… Readers sucked in by the emotional allure [will] relish teetering on the edge with Ames.” –The Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books