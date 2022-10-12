Tell Us Your Favorite Halloween Candy And We’ll Give You a Book

This Halloween, indulge in stories that range from exploring the underbelly of its worlds to a guide containing easy spells. There’s a book for any reader based on their favorite treats, whether it be chocolate lovers or diehard Nerds fans!

For chocolate lovers who can’t resist the dark temptations of Twix, Snickers, Kit Kats, or Reese’s:

Nurse Charlie Cullen was known as a trusted colleague, beloved father, best friend, and quickly, “The Angel of Death”, after his arrest in December 2003. Known as possibly the most prolific serial killer in American history, his murderous career spanned sixteen years and nine hospitals. Charles Graeber uncovers how Cullen played the system and tells the unbelievable story of the confidential informant who risked her life to stop a serial killer. The Good Nurse is an irresistible portrait of medicine and madness that will make readers look at hospitals in an entirely different way.

Elspeth Spindle needs a monster. She calls him the Nightmare, an ancient, mercurial spirit trapped in her head that protects her and keeps her secrets. When she meets a mysterious highwayman, who happens to be the King’s nephew and guilty of high treason, her life takes a drastic turn and is thrust into a world of shadow and deception. The highwayman and Elspeth have until Solstice to gather twelve Providence cards and save the kingdom from the dark magic infecting it. Stakes heighten and their undeniable attraction intensifies. Elspeth must not only complete this dangerous quest, but also try to stop the Nightmare from taking over her mind.

For candy pack fans of Nerds, Sour Patch Kids, M&M’s, Skittles who don’t mind sharing:

Co-star of Kindred Spirits and one of the world’s leading paranormal investigators, Amy Bruni has a lot of firsthand experience with ghosts and shares her insight and unique approach to interacting with spirits. From her years in Ghost Hunters, creation of her company “Strange Escapes”, and her work on Kindred Spirits, this book is full of deeply moving stories about Amy’s efforts to better understand the dead. Readers can share this book with friends to spark conversations about what connects people in life and beyond.

For those who like to hold onto the moment and enjoy individually wrapped candies, like Jolly Ranchers and Starburst:

Take control of your life with this handy guide of 85 easy, everyday spells. Using common ingredients like candles, flowers, ribbon, and string, the spells can help solve problems like attracting the one you love or landing your dream job. With beautiful illustrations and ten new spells, this new edition will be easy to follow. Readers can bring the power of these time-honored magical traditions into their everyday life.

Get a backstage pass into Tom Felton’s life on and off the big screen. His early rise to fame in beloved films like The Borrowers and the Harry Potter movies made him a pop culture phenomenon. But in between filming, he was also just a teenager trying to live a normal life and fit into school. He shares his experience growing up as part of the wizarding world while navigating the muggle world. This funny, entertaining must-read is for any Harry Potter fans, giving them a chance to meet a real-life wizard.

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.