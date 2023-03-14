Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

If You Love ‘Ted Lasso’, You Will Love These Books Even More

Ted Lasso is back and we couldn’t be more excited to see what these characters get up to this time around (and maybe for the last time?) When we last saw the AFC Richmond crew, they were fighting their way out of relegation and back into the Premier League with Ted, Beard, Nate, Roy and a helping hand from sports psychologist Dr. Fieldstone at the helm of this epic and well-deserved redemption.

If you’re as excited for the new season as we are, check out these books all about soccer football, incredibly resilient coaches and epic comeback stories that we think you will love even more.

 

AS SEEN ON THE SHOW

FOR FANS OF AN UNDERDOG 

FOR FANS OF COACHES SHAKING THINGS UP

FOR FANS OF TEAMS ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING THE COMPETITION

FOR FANS OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FOR ANYONE WHO WANTS THE SECRETS TO SUCCESS