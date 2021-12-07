Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ben Mathis-Lilley is a senior writer for Slate.com, where he’s spent six years contributing short posts, columns, and feature stories about news, politics, and sports. His coverage of high-interest subjects like the presidential campaign is regularly given the site’s lead homepage spot, and his posts are among the most-read and most-shared articles Slate produces. He also appears as a guest on Slate’s popular sports podcast, Hang Up and Listen.