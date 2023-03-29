Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

If You Liked The Big Door Prize, Then You’ll Like These Books

by Mary Kay McBrayer

I have an issue with prophecy as it appears in literature and onscreen. My issue with prophecy is that it doesn’t exist in a vacuum. When people hear a prophecy about themselves, they react to it. In the case of Greek myth—or even Biblical stories—a prophesied destruction often leads the person into reacting in a way that they think will prevent that destruction… but really, in trying to avoid that outcome, they actually put it into motion. I am so, so glad that there’s a TV show that addresses my issue—and even recognizes the absurdity of the situation.

The Big Door Prize might be the best portrayal of magical realism that I’ve ever seen on television. And, even better, while the show is super smart and edgy, it’s also hilarious.

If you liked The Big Door Prize on AppleTV+, then you should definitely check out the below books.

Mary Kay McBrayer is the author of America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster. You can find her short works at Oxford American, Narratively, Mental Floss, and FANGORIA, among other publications. She co-hosts Everything Trying to Kill You, the comedy podcast that analyzes your favorite horror movies from the perspectives of women of color. Follow Mary Kay McBrayer on Instagram and Twitter, or check out her author site here.