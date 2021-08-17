Help! I’m Obsessed with Keanu Reeves!

Obsessed with Keanu Reeves? Unsure how to cope with your deep love for the star of The Matrix, John Wick, Speed, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and countless other classics? Help is on the way.

You know that feeling when you’re so obsessed with something you can’t stop googling it? Maybe you’re looking for that one picture you’ve never seen before. Or maybe you’re looking for some sort of answer that would make sense of your intense obsession. Or maybe you need to read more about your object of obsession just to get you through the day. Yeah, that’s how you feel about Keanu Reeves. That’s why you’re here.

If you’re so obsessed with Keanu Reeves that sometimes you don’t even know what to do with yourself, the following books are here to help. It’s time to relax, grab one (or both) of these books, and calm your intense need for more Keanu content.

If Keanu Were Your Boyfriend Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Keanu Reeves were your boyfriend? Who are we kidding? Of course you have. Reflect on your love for Keanu and everything that's great about the actor with the book If Keanu Were Your Boyfriend. This full-color hardcover book is a celebration of Keanu Reeves, his epic and unparalleled four-decade-long acting career, his sparkling personality, his humility, and more. This book is a biography of the enigmatic actor who has become the internet's boyfriend. But this book also contemplates the biggest, most important question when it comes to Keanu: what would it be like if he were your boyfriend? By the end of this book, you'll feel closer to Keanu than you've ever been before. Get ready to celebrate the man, the myth, the whoa: Keanu Reeves. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days So you've contemplated dating your idol Keanu Reeves. But how about marrying him? Well, of course you've considered saying "I do" to Keanu. Again, that's why you're here. So, future Mrs. or Mr. Reeves, you're going to want to pick up a copy of How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson. If you're hoping for an instructional guide for how to get Keanu to tie the knot with you, I'm going to stop you right there. That's not exactly what this book is. What you're getting instead is so much more. This is a rom-com novel starring a lead character who's Keanu-obsessed, just like you are. When the tabloids report that actor Keanu Reeves is getting married, Bethany Lu Carlisle is beside herself. How could Keanu be engaged when he hasn't even met his true soulmate—her? Lu knows she has to get Keanu to call off the wedding, so she hops into her car with her best friend Truman Erikson, and the two head off on a road trip with a singular mission: Lu must meet Keanu and confess her undying love to him before it's too late. So How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days might not give you the the secret key to finally getting Keanu to propose to you. But the lessons you can learn from this novel are much more valuable. Most importantly, if Keanu is the one you're meant to be with, he will find you one of these days, and everything will just fall into place. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

In the meantime, keep looking up pictures of Keanu Reeves on the Internet. And when you’re really hungry for Keanu content, these books written by the Keanu-obsessed for the Keanu-obsessed will alway be there for you.