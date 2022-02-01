Celebrating Black Voices for Black History Month

Porsha Williams and Tyler Merritt discuss their own experiences of being Black in America, and what it’s like to be on the frontlines of social change.

Porsha Williams:

In her memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, Porsha Williams opens up about family, faith, fame, and becoming an agent of change. As an entrepreneur and one of today’s most recognizable media personalities, Porsha has become and empowering role model to black women and an icon for women everywhere. Through categorizing her story, Porsha takes the reader on a journey of self-exploration and coming into one’s power. Charged with candor, vulnerability, and Porsha’s sharp wit, Porsha details her upbringing as the granddaughter of civil rights activity Hosea Williams, her harrowing experiences being on the frontlines of protests, and ultimately why she has decided to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps as a social justice advocate.

Porsha recollects her harrowing experience protesting in the wake of George Floyd’s murder:

“After hearing the music bumping through the speakers, I and a few protestors noticed that there weren’t just local police officers patrolling the protest. The National Guard troops—holding their clear riot shields and wearing goggles, gas masks, army fatigues, and helmets that were more appropriate on a battlefield than downtown Atlanta—had showed up, trying to intimidate us. They started to take a knee, which we know former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick turned into a symbol of fighting police brutality on the sidelines of his games. We were all so happy, like Oh my God, they’re taking a knee. They’re with us. They get it. They understand that we’re not protesting them, we’re protesting the brutality that they, as an institution, have inflicted upon us. Then those officers, down on their knees, pulled on their gas masks. It didn’t take me long to figure out that what they’d do next wouldn’t be peaceful, even though we were peacefully protesting, which is a constitutional right. All of a sudden we heard what sounded like gunshots ring out all around us, vibrating the ground we protested on. They were so powerful it felt like our insides were vibrating, too. If you know anything about Black people in a crowd, you know we run first and ask questions later. All I heard was, “Oh, shit!” and “They shooting!” and Dennis and I just took off running. “It’s gas! It’s gas! Go, go, go, go, go,” I yelled at the dozens of protestors all around me as one tear gas canister flew right by my head, missing it by inches. I instinctually watched the round canisters fall to the ground, bursting. I knew what a gunshot sounded like since I own several guns, and that wasn’t the sound of a bullet. Instead, after watching so many protests on TV, I recognized the tear gas canisters police were now throwing into the crowd, trying to disperse us for no good reason. And I knew we could jump over them and dodge them if we just kept running. “Run, baby!” I yelled at Dennis, trying to make sure we didn’t get split up in the mayhem.The two of us were weaving through the streets about to get hit by cars that were trying to escape the intersection while we jumped over tear gas bombs, with many still flying past our heads. But it wasn’t before long that the gas started hitting us and I ran right into that poisonous smoke. “My eyes!” I yelled at no one in particular when I realized the gas had smacked me right in my face. I closed my eyes immediately to relieve the pain, but it still felt like my eyes were burning from the inside out. They were burning with a devilish sensation that I had never felt before. It felt like they had exploded in my head. I could hardly catch my breath.”

-Excerpt from The Pursuit of Porsha

Porsha on the importance of using your voice for change:

“I discovered that my whole reason for going out to protest on the front lines was not only to be in community with my neighbors, but also to help elevate the voices that are continually silenced through systematic exclusion or societal convenience. I knew I had this platform and I knew the power it held to elevate. I wanted to use that power for good. I wanted to remind myself and fellow Americans that I am George Floyd. I am Sandra Bland. I am Tanisha Anderson. I am Natasha McKenna. I am Yvette Smith. I am Miriam Carey. I am Rekia Boyd. I am Breonna Taylor. I am a Black woman. I have a brother. I have a daughter. I have a family. And we’re all fighting for our humanity; for our humanity to be recognized when we’re speaking, when we’re driving, when we’re jogging, when we’re sleeping in our beds in our own homes, when we’re laughing, when we’re listening to music really loudly in our cars because that’s the best way to listen to it, when we’re going to the store for candy and juice, when we’re outside with our friends. I wanted George Floyd’s family and all of the other people taken from this life at the hands of police to know that they did not die in vain”

-Excerpt from The Pursuit of Porsha

The Pursuit of Porsha Porsha Williams, entrepreneur and one of today's most recognizable media personalities, opens up about family, faith, fame, and becoming an agent for change.

Tyler Merritt:

What started out as a cry for empathy and compassion before judgment in his viral video Before You Call the Cops has become the springboard for Tyler Merritt’s memoir I Take My Coffee Black. In I Take My Coffee Black, Tyler tells hilarious stories from his own life as a black man in America. Throughout his stories, he also seamlessly weaves in lessons about privilege, the legacy of lynching and sharecropping and why you don’t cross black mamas. He teaches readers about the history of encoded racism that still undergirds our society today.

Witty, insightful, touching, and laugh-out-loud funny, I Take My Coffee Black paints a portrait of black manhood in America and enlightens, illuminates, and entertains—ultimately building the kind of empathy that might just be the antidote against the racial injustice in our society.

Tyler on why the idea of Proximity can help cure racism:

As these events of police killings of unarmed black people began to build, I felt hopelessness come crashing down, like a great wave over me. I felt like I was drowning. I was at risk—and my personhood was desperate to survive. I felt that primordial “fight or flight” instinct kick up, but there was nowhere to run. So I waws going to have to fight back the only way I knew how. My name is Tyler, and I build things. But what? What could I build this time? I thought about a quote that I first heard from Dr. Bryan Loritts, which I think he might have adapted from a quote from Dr. Eric Mason. It went like this:

Distance breeds suspicion.

But proximity breeds empathy.

I had a hunch deep in my bones that proximity was key. And throughout my life, although I hadn’t realized it, I was accidentally developing and building a life of proximity, where I was living near and around so many different sorts of people. Some people might call that “luck”. I’d call it Providence. I often think, “What if my dad had stayed stationed n Alaska for twenty years?” I think your life experiences really do shape how you view the world. And my whole life has been one giant exercise in proximity.

It was time to build the Tyler Merritt Project.

-Excerpt from I Take My Coffee Black

Tyler’s Formula for Better Society Gumbo:

“We were a wild group of people, diverse, from every corner of the city, with very different views and gifts and talents and opinions—and we’d not only learned to work together for the common good, but we’d learned to LOVE EACH OTHER along the way.

As I stare at the various fractured factions of the US right now, so many people angry and upset, so many people talking past each other, so little relational trust—not only at the national level, but even at the local level—I can’t help but think that the way forward in our nation was something I learned at the Academy:

Proximity (which breeds empathy) +

Honesty (vulnerable dialogue) +

Value (seeing each other as having inherent worth) +

A Common Goal (seeing that we’re all in this together) =

BETTER SOCIETY GUMBO”

-Excerpt from I Take My Coffee Black

I Take My Coffee Black As a 6'2" dreadlocked black man, Tyler Merritt knows what it feels like to be stereotyped as threatening, which can have dangerous consequences. But he also knows that proximity to people who are different from ourselves can be a cure for racism.



Tyler Merritt's video "Before You Call the Cops" has been viewed millions of times. He's appeared on Jimmy Kimmel and Sports Illustrated and has been profiled in the New York Times. The viral video's main point—the more you know someone, the more empathy, understanding, and compassion you have for that person—is the springboard for this book. By sharing his highs and exposing his lows, Tyler welcomes us into his world in order to help bridge the divides that seem to grow wider every day.



In I Take My Coffee Black, Tyler tells hilarious stories from his own life as a black man in America. He talks about growing up in a multi-cultural community and realizing that he wasn't always welcome, how he quit sports for musical theater (that's where the girls were) to how Jesus barged in uninvited and changed his life forever (it all started with a Triple F.A.T. Goose jacket) to how he ended up at a small Bible college in Santa Cruz because he thought they had a great theater program (they didn't). Throughout his stories, he also seamlessly weaves in lessons about privilege, the legacy of lynching and sharecropping and why you don't cross black mamas. He teaches readers about the history of encoded racism that still undergirds our society today.



