If You Loved The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Read These Books

Here we find ourselves, somehow at the final season of Amazon Prime Video’s show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. If you, like me, are begging for an encore, here’s a short list of books to read when the trending TV show drops its curtain.

image credit: imdb

Careers for Women One of my favorite aspects of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is, of course, the period drama element. If you, too, would love to walk alongside Midge through 1950s New York City… as a single mother on the job hunt, you might like this novel. It tells the story of Maggie Gleason, fresh to the city and into a new job working for Port Authority’s P.R. woman, Mrs. J. Maggie’s on the lam from a shameful secret in her past, and when she accidentally stokes its embers, her whole life might go up flames with her. Price $26.00 Price $34.00 CAD Format Hardcover ebook Audiobook Download (Unabridged) This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

Jackie & Me One thing I love about a period drama is that it intersects with actual history—and because we know how things panned out, more or less, it can really add to the tension, or hilarity of a situation. Like, for example, when Midge had a gig at Jackie O’s brunch that one time and started telling a blue joke about being the Other Woman… yikes. Jackie & Me is a work of fiction, but it, too, revolves around the what-ifs of first lady Jacqueline Bouvier, if she’d made different decisions in her early life. Price $17.99 Price $22.99 CAD Format Trade Paperback ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download (Unabridged) This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 13, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

Of All the Gin Joints If you love the lore around your favorite movies—and you’d give almost anything to sit down at the Good Table at The Stage Deli, whether Midge and Susie were there or not, you might love this illustrated history of Hollywood’s drinkers. It follows the stars through the Silent Era, the Studio Era, the Postwar Era, and through the 1960s, telling anecdotes of actors, showing the hotels where they hung out, and recipes of favorite cocktails. Format Hardcover This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 30, 2014. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Bookshop

Target

Walmart

Mary Kay McBrayer is the author of America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster. You can find her short works at Oxford American, Narratively, Mental Floss, and FANGORIA, among other publications. She co-hosts Everything Trying to Kill You, the comedy podcast that analyzes your favorite horror movies from the perspectives of women of color. Follow Mary Kay McBrayer on Instagram and Twitter, or check out her author site here.