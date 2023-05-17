If You Loved The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Read These Books
by Mary Kay McBrayer
Here we find ourselves, somehow at the final season of Amazon Prime Video’s show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. If you, like me, are begging for an encore, here’s a short list of books to read when the trending TV show drops its curtain.
One of my favorite aspects of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is, of course, the period drama element. If you, too, would love to walk alongside Midge through 1950s New York City… as a single mother on the job hunt, you might like this novel. It tells the story of Maggie Gleason, fresh to the city and into a new job working for Port Authority’s P.R. woman, Mrs. J. Maggie’s on the lam from a shameful secret in her past, and when she accidentally stokes its embers, her whole life might go up flames with her.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
If you didn’t already know, Lenny Bruce was a real person, and he was an even realer comic. He wrote this autobiography (a play on Dale Carnegie’s sales book, How to Win Friends and Influence People) was originally published just one year before his premature death. He even writes about the trial for “obscenity,” for which he was posthumously pardoned. Bruce pulls no punches as he lands punchline after punchline, detailing the running gag of his life. I can’t wait to read this one—and I’ve heard the narrator Ronnie Marmo does a great job emulating Bruce’s speech, too!
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 2, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
One thing I love about a period drama is that it intersects with actual history—and because we know how things panned out, more or less, it can really add to the tension, or hilarity of a situation. Like, for example, when Midge had a gig at Jackie O’s brunch that one time and started telling a blue joke about being the Other Woman… yikes. Jackie & Me is a work of fiction, but it, too, revolves around the what-ifs of first lady Jacqueline Bouvier, if she’d made different decisions in her early life.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 13, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
If you love the lore around your favorite movies—and you’d give almost anything to sit down at the Good Table at The Stage Deli, whether Midge and Susie were there or not, you might love this illustrated history of Hollywood’s drinkers. It follows the stars through the Silent Era, the Studio Era, the Postwar Era, and through the 1960s, telling anecdotes of actors, showing the hotels where they hung out, and recipes of favorite cocktails.
Format
Hardcover
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 30, 2014. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.