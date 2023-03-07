Trending this week: Lab Leak

Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Alison Young

Now more than ever, we can say with growing confidence that COVID-19 originated from a lab leak…something that isn’t as rare as you might think.

Pandora’s Gamble is a fearless, reported book about laboratory accidents asks the haunting question some elite scientists don’t want the public to entertain: Did the COVID-19 pandemic start with a lab leak in Wuhan, China? This is an obvious question. Yet there’s been an extraordinary effort by government officials in China, as well as leading scientific experts in the United States and around the world, to shut down any investigation or discussion of the lab leak theory. In private, however, some of the world’s elite scientists have seen a lab accident as a very real and horrifying possibility. They know what the public doesn’t. Lab accidents happen with shocking frequency. Even at the world’s best-run labs.

Hear straight from reporter Alison Young, who has spent her career researching the safety of biohazard labs:

“Questions about whether the Covid 19 pandemic could have started with a lab accident in Wuhan may have brought laboratory safety concerns into wider public view. But the problems have been known for decades. It’s just that little has been done to address them.”

“The dismissal of the possibility that labs in Wuhan could have sparked the Covid‑19 pandemic illustrates how many in the scientific community have failed to learn the lessons of past mistakes.”

“Laboratories involved in vaccine research and production can pose significant safety risks because of the large volumes of pathogens they are working with, incidents in China and the U.K. have shown.”

“Around the world, spurred by the Covid‑19 pandemic, another building boom is underway as countries around the world continue to announce plans to open even more new high-​containment laboratories. With more labs will come more risks. The failure to conduct an independent probe of the coronavirus labs at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, as well as other research facilities in the city, shows the dangerous lack of independent and transparent international mechanisms for investigating laboratory safety issues in the United States and around the world. Even more troubling, it once again reveals an ingrained culture of reluctance within the scientific community to investigate and police their own when it comes to conflicts between safety and science.”

“Ensuring the safety of this kind of research shouldn’t be left up to scientists alone. We all face the consequences if— or when— people and systems fail. We all have a stake in getting this right.”

Meet The Author: Alison Young

Alison Young is a veteran journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for national and regional news organizations, including USA Today, the Detroit Free Press and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While in Atlanta, Young covered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Her work has revealed safety lapses at biological research labs, food manufacturers and nursing homes; hazards in municipal water systems and near forgotten lead factories; and the role of substandard hospital care in maternal deaths.

Young’s investigative reporting on science and health issues has received dozens of journalism awards, including three National Press Club Awards, three Scripps Howard Awards, three Gerald Loeb Awards, the Hillman Prize, a Sigma Delta Chi Award, and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award. Her work has also been honored by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 

Young is a past president of Investigative Reporters and Editors, an international journalism training organization. In 2019, she joined the faculty of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she helps train the next generation of journalists in the school’s Washington, D.C. program.

