SCAM ALERT: Fake Employment Letters from Hachette Book Group

Scam Alert – We have recently become aware that some people are receiving fraudulent messages from a scam artist posing as Hachette HR using a fake email address. The impersonator has been sending fake employment letters using Hachette’s company name and logo to trick people into believing that they are interviewing and hiring job candidates or contracting freelance work on Hachette’s behalf. This is a scam. If you receive any such email, we encourage you to report the phishing attempt to your email provider and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Share this:

Tweet

