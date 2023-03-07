Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Rules for starting a parent’s revolution

Ian Prior

So…you want to start a parent’s revolution. You’re sick of you children’s school implementing their woke agenda. and you’re ready to hold the school district accountable. Ian Prior is one of the most successful parent-activists in the United States, and he’s ready to share the rules behind leading a revolution for the American families who believe they should be able to raise their children without government interference in their moral, religious, and ethical choices. There are 12 rules to starting a parent’s revolution. Read the first 5 below.

1. Every Neighborhood Is a Battlefield.

  1. Pay attention to what happens on your street and in your community. The infection of cancel culture and wokeism is not limited to the federal government, corporate boardrooms, professional sports, or Hollywood but has arrived next door. Be wary, but don’t be afraid to get in the fight for the sake of your kids

2. Activate, Investigate, Communicate.

Every parent can be a private investigator into the moral corruption of the schools that they pay for and send their children to. With key tools like the Freedom of Information Act, the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment, social media, and targeted media outreach, anyone can start to shine the spotlight of accountability on what is happening to their children in public schools.

3. Always Flip the Script.

With a combination of fearlessness and humorous mockery, parents can punch through the far left’s most potent psychological tool— fear of cancel culture— and bring the fight to the bullies.

4. Identify the “Bad Guys” and Take It to ’Em.

Every conflict by its nature needs a good versus evil framework. But a neighbor versus neighbor fight on cancel culture will not have the kind of long- term implications that can make meaningful change. It is therefore important to find the right “bad guys” to fight. Equally as important, however, is to identify your strategy and not let distractions shift your focus.

5. Turn Your Fight into Must-See TV.

You cannot inspire in the darkness; you cannot pressure the enemy without the pressure of bad publicity. The greatest generals in history always knew that there must be an element of showmanship to the battle.

Meet The Author: Ian Prior

Ian Prior is one of the most recognizable voices in the parents’ revolution that has swept the country. Ian began his career as an attorney in New England in 2002 after graduating from Boston University School of Law. He transitioned into politics in 2011, working on various Republican campaigns before serving as a top spokesman at the Justice Department. Ian is married and has two daughters in elementary school in Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia. In 2021, Ian formed the group “Fight for Schools."

