Rules for starting a parent’s revolution

So…you want to start a parent’s revolution. You’re sick of you children’s school implementing their woke agenda. and you’re ready to hold the school district accountable. Ian Prior is one of the most successful parent-activists in the United States, and he’s ready to share the rules behind leading a revolution for the American families who believe they should be able to raise their children without government interference in their moral, religious, and ethical choices. There are 12 rules to starting a parent’s revolution. Read the first 5 below.

1. Every Neighborhood Is a Battlefield.

Pay attention to what happens on your street and in your community. The infection of cancel culture and wokeism is not limited to the federal government, corporate boardrooms, professional sports, or Hollywood but has arrived next door. Be wary, but don’t be afraid to get in the fight for the sake of your kids

2. Activate, Investigate, Communicate.

Every parent can be a private investigator into the moral corruption of the schools that they pay for and send their children to. With key tools like the Freedom of Information Act, the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment, social media, and targeted media outreach, anyone can start to shine the spotlight of accountability on what is happening to their children in public schools.

3. Always Flip the Script.

With a combination of fearlessness and humorous mockery, parents can punch through the far left’s most potent psychological tool— fear of cancel culture— and bring the fight to the bullies.

4. Identify the “Bad Guys” and Take It to ’Em.

Every conflict by its nature needs a good versus evil framework. But a neighbor versus neighbor fight on cancel culture will not have the kind of long- term implications that can make meaningful change. It is therefore important to find the right “bad guys” to fight. Equally as important, however, is to identify your strategy and not let distractions shift your focus.

5. Turn Your Fight into Must-See TV.

You cannot inspire in the darkness; you cannot pressure the enemy without the pressure of bad publicity. The greatest generals in history always knew that there must be an element of showmanship to the battle.

Learn the rest of the rules for starting a paren’t revolution in this essential playbook that reveals winning strategies for successfully fighting a radical woke agena in your kids’ schools in Parents of the World, Unite!. Download the introduction and chapter one for free.

Parents of the World, Unite! This essential playbook reveals the winning strategies for successfully fighting a radical woke agenda in your kids’ schools. Ian Prior is one of the most articulate and successful parent-activists in the United States. Armed with 12 inspiring battle-tested rules and revealing stories about sparring with self-righteous Woke neighbors (the “Chardonnay Antifa”), Ian shares secrets about what fellow parents can do in their own school districts to stop the Left's dark vision from taking root.



Get ready to laugh. This is not a boring education book. With real world lessons and funny anecdotes readers can connect with, Ian explains how families can win the battle to stop divisive and dangerous concepts rooted in critical race theory and other dangerous left-wing ideologies from spreading to their schools. He convincingly makes the case that the Left envisions a public education system in America where children are no longer the responsibility of their parents but rather mere wards of the state.



You’ll be shocked and amused by the outrageous stories in Ian’s suburban county that unexpectedly became ground zero for the parents’ rights movement. This sign-of-the times book helpfully explains the confusing and infuriating cultural moment we find ourselves in.



