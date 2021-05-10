National Mediterranean Diet Month

From the New York Times bestselling author, this guide to healthy living features the latest science and research and a Mediterranean diet-inspired meal plan to make this the most healthy and effective DASH diet ever.



The DASH diet has been a staple of the dieting world, recommended by doctors, nutritionists, and crowned the US News and World Report's #1 best diet for 8 years in a row. But popular tastes and medical guidelines have evolved, and The Dash Diet Mediterranean Solution presents a new approach to the time tested diet program that highlights the benefits of whole foods.



Marla Heller, MS RD has overhauled the DASH plan to reflect the latest, cutting-edge research on hypertension, diabetes, depression, and other health issues that impact millions of Americans. Meal planning gets a new focus on unprocessed foods (less sugar free jello, more fresh fruits!), seafood options, and even a whole section examining vegan and vegetarian choices. Filled with four weeks of menus and tons of strategies and research, The Dash Diet Mediterranean Solution offers readers a new approach to their best health the DASH diet way.