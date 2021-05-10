National Mediterranean Diet Month
Eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring—take inspiration from the delicious meals of the Mediterranean with the help of these inspiring cookbooks.
The DASH Diet Mediterranean Solution
by Marla Heller
From the New York Times bestselling author, this guide to healthy living features the latest science and research and a Mediterranean diet-inspired meal plan to make this the most healthy and effective DASH diet ever.
The DASH diet has been a staple of the dieting world, recommended by doctors, nutritionists, and crowned the US News and World Report's #1 best diet for 8 years in a row. But popular tastes and medical guidelines have evolved, and The Dash Diet Mediterranean Solution presents a new approach to the time tested diet program that highlights the benefits of whole foods.
Marla Heller, MS RD has overhauled the DASH plan to reflect the latest, cutting-edge research on hypertension, diabetes, depression, and other health issues that impact millions of Americans. Meal planning gets a new focus on unprocessed foods (less sugar free jello, more fresh fruits!), seafood options, and even a whole section examining vegan and vegetarian choices. Filled with four weeks of menus and tons of strategies and research, The Dash Diet Mediterranean Solution offers readers a new approach to their best health the DASH diet way.
Live to Eat
by Michael Psilakis
Doctors have extolled the virtues of the Mediterranean diet for decades, but no chef has given home cooks the recipes they'll want to make again and again -- until now. In Live to Eat, Michael Psilakis modernizes the food of his heritage to prove that clean, healthy meals can also be comforting and easy to prepare.
Cooking the Mediterranean way means deliciousness, not deprivation: a nearly endless array of satisfying weeknight meals for your family can start with just seven easy-to-find staples, from Greek yogurt to simple tomato sauce.
How to Roast a Lamb
Foreword by Barbara Kafka
by Michael Psilakis
In How to Roast a Lamb, the self-taught chef offers recipes from his restaurants and his home in this, his much-anticipated first cookbook.Ten chapters provide colorful and heartfelt personal essays that lead into thematically related recipes. Gorgeous color photography accompanies many of the recipes throughout.Psilakis's cooking utilizes the fresh, naturally healthful ingredients of the Mediterranean augmented by techniques that define New American cuisine.
Home cooks who have gravitated toward Italian cookbooks for the simple, user-friendly dishes, satisfying flavors, and comfortable, family-oriented meals, will welcome Psilakis's approach to Greek food, which is similarly healthful, affordable, and satisfying to share any night of the week.
The Vegiterranean Diet
by Julieanna Hever
comprehensive nutrition info
shopping lists with everyday ingredients
more than 40 delicious, budget-friendly recipes
flexible meal plans (great for families, too!)
strategies for overall health
Mayim's Vegan Table
by Mayim Bialik
With Jay Gordon
Emmy nominated actress, New York Times bestselling author, and mom shares a cookbook with her favorite vegan recipes, with nutritional information and advice from a pediatrician.
Actress Mayim Bialik shares the concerns of parents everywhere: when it comes to nutrition and feeding your family, you want healthy meals, but also food that everyone can enjoy, and a balanced lifestyle that's inexpensive and fuss-free. Not only does Mayim share more than 100 easy plant-based recipes for dishes that are as delicious as they you are healthy, she has also teamed up with pediatrician Jay Gordon to offer:
- Basic nutritional information about a plant-based diet
- The real deal on raising kids on a plant-based diet (myths, debunked)
- Vegan family essentials (including a list of what to always keep in the pantry)
- Tips and strategies for easy meal planning and healthy eating out
And, of course, the food: you'll find recipes for Mayim's favorite breakfasts, snacks, lunches, dinners, and desserts, including kid-approved meals like build-your-own tacos and mac n cheez, Mediterranean and Asian-inspired salads that parents will love, comfort-food classics like kugel and matzoh ball soup, and many more.
Let Food Be Your Medicine
by Don Colbert, MD
Most of us think God is not concerned with what we eat, but the Bible actually offers great insight and instruction about the effects of food on our bodies. Dr. Colbert introduces a revolutionary sugar detox method, combined with an anti-inflammatory form of the modified Mediterranean diet that resolves a broad spectrum of diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia, cancer, and osteoarthritis. Just imagine - understanding how food alone can produce mental clarity, balanced weight, and longevity. Includes meal plans.
