Family Reads: Let’s Celebrate Pride Month!
Happy (almost) Pride Month!
Get ready for Pride Month with books to celebrate the queer experience, and to spark conversation with your little ones!
To Share
Pink is for boys … and girls … and everyone!
This beautiful picture book reframes the stereotypical blue/pink gender binary and empowers kids—and their grown-ups—to express themselves in every color of the rainbow
Books for Talking to Kids About Gender Identity & Sexuality
Spark questions and conversations to help kids feel comfortable to express themselves however they choose.
For Your Kids
For Kids
For fans of Erin Entrada Kelly and Ali Benjamin comes a poignant yet hopeful novel about a girl navigating grief, trauma, and friendship.
Audiobook Available
For Little Kids
Filled with bright, graphic illustrations, this simple and poignant story about finding yourself is the perfect introduction to gender-inclusive pronouns for readers of all ages.
For Babies
From New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Todd Parr, comes a universal story that celebrates the diversity of families—in an English-Spanish bilingual edition!
For You
Celebrate the unique, supercharged power of queerness.
Deeply personal conversations with LGBTQ+ trailblazers about how they leveraged the challenges and insights they had as relative outsiders to succeed in the worlds of business, tech, politics, Hollywood, sports and beyond.