Family Reads: Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month!

By KyRon Fitzgerald

Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month!

Whether you are exploring your own Hispanic culture or looking to learn about Hispanic Heritage, we hope these books give you a chance to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with your little ones!

To Share

A heartwarming and charming debut novel about family, friends, and finding your voice all wrapped up in a warm tortilla.

In this fun and heartfelt novel, Stef Soto will discover what matters most and ultimately embrace her identity.

Audiobook Available

For Your Kids

For Teens

For fans of Gilmore Girls and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, this effervescent love story from debut author Nina Moreno will sweep you away.

For Kids

Inspiring stories of thirty Latina/o/xs throughout history and their incredible contributions to the cultural, social, and political character of the United States.
View The Spanish Language Edition
Learn More


Smithsonian Learning Lab

Learn more about the figures in this book through an educational Learning Lab, created by the Smithsonian Latino Center.

For Little Kids

When Gabby Gomez (aka Gum Girl) heads to Mexico on a family vacation, little does she know what (and who) is about to POP up!

For Babies

This traditional folk song with lyrics in both English and Spanish is perfect for young children learning both languages-now reissued with a beautiful new cover.

For You

“All we do, mija, is love. Love is the answer. Nothing stops it. Not borders. Not death.”

In this touching story by a Pulitzer Prize finalist, the De La Cruzes celebrate two of their most beloved relatives during a joyous and bittersweet weekend.
Audiobook Available
Hispanic Heritage Month Reading Lists

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with books from HBG’s authors fit for year-round reading.