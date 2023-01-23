Daily Devotions from Psalms: We Learn by Doing

Oftentimes, we like to start the new year off with action—going to the gym, organizing the food pantry, traveling to new places—the list goes on and on. While all of these are great, Joyce Meyer wants us to focus on the actions we take within our relationship with God. Are you putting your full trust in Him to guide you down the right path? Are you praying and actively listening when He speaks to you? Hopefully, the devotion below will ignite a spark of inspiration for the year ahead.

We Learn by Doing, an excerpt from Daily Devotions from Psalms:

But I have trusted and relied on and been confident in Your loving-kindness and faithfulness; my heart shall rejoice and delight in Your salvation. –Psalm 13:5 AMP

I particularly like the Amplified Bible’s rendering of today’s scripture, and I hope you will pay close attention to it. Notice that the psalmist David says to the Lord, “I have trusted and relied on and been confident in Your loving-kindness and faithfulness” (italics mine). This tells me that God had proven Himself to David in many situations. The only way David could look back and say that he had trusted, relied on, and been confident in God was for him to have done it and realized that God never failed him.

God will never fail you either. You can trust Him completely. Yet, many times, human nature will prompt you to take matters into your own hands and see if you can solve your problems instead of trusting God to handle them.

Many of us have spent our lives trying to take care of ourselves, and it takes time to learn how to trust God in every situation. But we learn by doing, as David did. We have to step out in faith, and as we do, we will experience God’s faithfulness, which makes it easier to trust Him the next time.

Faither, You are completely trustworthy. Help me to remember the times You have been faithful to me and to trust You to be faithful again and again and again.

The Book of Psalms offers readers ways to rejoice in prayer, to bow in worship, and to exalt God for all he does and for all his blessings to us, and at the heart of Psalms, there is a deep trust in God. Joyce’s practical teaching format in this 365-day devotional will encourage you to take the time for yourself so that you can fully receive the wisdom found in Psalms.