Books Featuring Badass Women for Fans of The Power

Naomi Alderman’s sweeping dystopian novel The Power imagines a world in which women gain special electrical powers and take over the world. The story is filled with badass women overtaking the patriarchy, and it was so popular with readers that it’s now a book to screen adaptation available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming series features a star-studded cast, including Toni Collette and John Leguizamo, and critics and audiences are loving it. If you loved Naomi Alderman’s The Power and you’re loving the series adaptation on Amazon Prime Video, here’s what you should read next.

We Are Electric Naomi Alderman's The Power might seem like fantasy, but We Are Electric suggests that this whole story might be based in scientific fact. Or at the very least, scientific possibility. According to award-winning science writer Sally Adee, every cell in our body is like a tiny battery with voltage. If we could find a way to control our own bioelectricity, the implications for our health are astounding. We might even be able to cure cancer. This book invites the beginning of a bioelectric revolution.

Clean Air Clean Air is another speculative novel featuring badass women characters that fans of The Power will love. In the wake of a climate apocalypse, the world has been overrun with trees and the amount of pollen in the air has made the earth's climate unbreathable for human beings. And yet humanity has found a way to rebuild inside of airtight domes. But when a serial killer starts slashing through domes and exposing people to the deadly atmosphere, Izabel knows she must do something to protect herself and her young daughter Cami.

A Brief History of Living Forever A Brief History of Living Forever imagines a near-future American where everyone is obsessed with immortality and an authoritarian government has everyone under constant surveillance. Tereza works for a biotech company that's hellbent on discovering the secret to eternal life. But before she can find a cure for her mother Adéla's terminal illness, Adéla dies mysteriously and is thrown into a mass grave for undocumented immigrants. Completely devasted by her mother's death, Tereza leaves her work behind and seeks out a brother she's never met so that they can return Adéla's remains to her home country of the Czech Republic.

Red Clocks If you're looking for more feminist dystopian fiction like The Power, you can't go wrong with Red Clocks by Leni Zumas. Abortion has once again become illegal in America, and in a small fishing town in Oregon, five women navigate new barriers to their reproductive health. Ro is a high school teacher trying to have a baby on her own while also writing the biography of Eivør, a little-known 19th century female explorer; Mattie is one of Ro's best students and the adopted daughter of two loving parents; Susan is a mother of two, trapped in a failing marriage; and Gin is a gifted homeopath. When Gin is arrested, the women's fates are brought together.

Gather the Daughters Here's another feminist dystopian novel that's a must-read! Gather the Daughters is set on an isolated island where nothing is what it seems. It all started years ago when ten men colonized an island off the coast with their families. The daughters of those men are now wives-in-training that have children until they are no longer useful to society. And then they take their final draught and die. But after one girl sees something so horrifying it shakes her whole belief in their community, the girls decide to rise up before they are forced into matrimony.

The Light Pirate In The Light Pirate, devastating weather patterns and rising sea levels have destroyed Florida. Wanda is born at the height of a raging storm, and as Florida falls apart, Wanda grows. As the world changes around her, Wanda gains a new community, seeks adventure, and ultimately finds her purpose in a world broken down and rebuilt by an angry Mother Earth. Wanda is the type of strong, willful female character than fans of The Power will love to read about.

Emily Martin has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. She’s a contributing editor at Book Riot and blogs/podcasts at Book Squad Goals.