Books About The Kennedys

The Kennedy Assassination--24 Hours After
by Steven M. Gillon
Riding in an open-topped convertible through Dallas on November 22, 1963, Lyndon B. Johnson heard a sudden explosive sound at 12:30 PM. The Secret Service sped him away to safety, but not until 1:20 PM did he learn that John F. Kennedy had been assassinated. Sworn in next to a bloodstained Jackie Kennedy at 2:40 PM, Johnson worked feverishly until 3:00 in the morning, agonizing about the future of both his nation and his party. Unbeknownst to him, his actions had already determined the tragic outcome of his presidency.
In November 22, 1963, historian Steven Gillon tells the story of how Johnson consolidated power in the twenty-four hours following the assassination. Based on scrupulous research and new archival sources, this gripping narrative sheds new and surprising light on one of the most written-about events of the twentieth century.
Kennedy and King
by Steven Levingston
A New York Times Editors' Choice Pick
"Kennedy and King is an unqualified masterpiece of historical narrative . . . A landmark achievement." -- Douglas Brinkley, New York Times bestselling author of Rosa Parks
Kennedy and King traces the emergence of two of the twentieth century's greatest leaders, their powerful impact on each other and on the shape of the civil rights battle between 1960 and 1963. These two men from starkly different worlds profoundly influenced each other's personal development. Kennedy's hesitation on civil rights spurred King to greater acts of courage, and King inspired Kennedy to finally make a moral commitment to equality. As America still grapples with the legacy of slavery and the persistence of discrimination, Kennedy and King is a vital, vivid contribution to the literature of the Civil Rights Movement.
Between You and Me
by Mike Wallace
by Gary Paul Gates
Through Wallace's intimate observations about these figures, we experience afresh the pivotal events that have shaped our world. Here, we meet the guilt-racked Secret Service agent assigned to John F. Kennedy's car in Dallas. We learn about the candid moment when President Nixon revealed an unexpected softer side. We witness the underpinnings of the century's greatest social movement through Wallace's eyes as he manages to earn the trust of major civil rights leaders, and we see the trauma Wallace experienced while covering the conflict in Israel. These off-camera anecdotes and fascinating excerpts from Wallace's interviews--with everyone from Eleanor Roosevelt to all the presidents of the last half century, from Frank Lloyd Wright to Johnny Carson, from Margaret Sanger to Malcom X--give us a new perspective on some of the greatest lives and minds of our time.
With a reporter's eye for detail, Wallace mingles laughter, tragedy, and revelatory insight in a memoir unlike any other. For anyone who's ever wondered what it's like to make history for a living, this is a must-read.
The Pink Suit
by Nicole Kelby
On November 22, 1963, Jacqueline Kennedy accompanied her husband to Dallas dressed in a pink Chanel-style suit. Much of her wardrobe, including the pink suit, came from the New York boutique Chez Ninon where a young Irish immigrant named Kate worked behind the scenes to meticulously craft the memorable outfits.
Kate is torn between the glamorous world of Chez Ninon and her traditional Manhattan neighborhood. Finding balance is not easy in a time when women are still expected to follow the rules. And when you're in love, it's impossible. Kelby's luxurious narrative gives fascinating insight into the real story behind the iconic pink suit, introducing the reader to the wildly unforgettable characters that made Jackie Kennedy into the fashion icon of the century.
Jackie and Cassini
by Lauren Marino
The bestselling author of What Would Jackie Do? turns her loving lens on Jacqueline Kennedy's "Secretary of Style" selection of Oleg Cassini, launching a powerful partnership that influenced global fashion for decades. As the glamorous Kennedys took the White House in 1961, Jackie appointed famed designer- and family friend-Oleg Cassini, as her personal "Secretary of Style." From classic pillbox hats to casually elegant daywear and empire dresses, Cassini created an enduring look for the stylish Mrs. Kennedy, and she became a fashion muse for the ages.
Meanwhile, women across the country enthusiastically copied her look-one that endures today and that transformed Jackie into one of the most beloved style icons of all time. Jackie and Cassini showcases the fashions and details the collaborations of an extraordinary teaming of designer and muse.
The Death of a President
by William Manchester
As the world still reeled from the tragic and historic events of November 22, 1963, William Manchester set out, at the request of the Kennedy family, to create a detailed, authoritative record of the days immediately preceding and following President John F. Kennedy's death.
Through hundreds of interviews, abundant travel and firsthand observation, and with unique access to the proceedings of the Warren Commission, Manchester conducted an exhaustive historical investigation, accumulating forty-five volumes of documents, exhibits, and transcribed tapes. His ultimate objective -- to set down as a whole the national and personal tragedy that was JFK's assassination -- is brilliantly achieved in this galvanizing narrative, a book universally acclaimed as a landmark work of modern history.
Jackie, Ethel, Joan
by J. Randy Taraborrelli
Camelot's End
by Jon Ward
From a strange, dark chapter in American political history comes the captivating story of Ted Kennedy's 1980 campaign for president against the incumbent Jimmy Carter, told in full for the first time.
And, at its heart, Camelot's End is the tale of two extraordinary and deeply flawed men: Teddy Kennedy, one of the nation's greatest lawmakers, a man of flaws and of great character; and Jimmy Carter, a politically tenacious but frequently underestimated trailblazer. Comprehensive and nuanced, featuring new interviews with major party leaders and behind-the-scenes revelations from the time, Camelot's End presents both Kennedy and Carter in a new light, and takes readers deep inside a dark chapter in American political history.
Crossfire
by Jim Marrs
The explosive search for the truth about who killed JFK, "the final word until 2039-when government files on the case can be unlocked." (Kirkus)
Will we ever know the truth about the Kennedy assassination? In Crossfire, Jim Marrs demonstrates that the facts are all there-they just need to be pieced together. Offering a wealth of evidence, including rare photos, documents, and interviews, Marrs, a veteran Texas journalist, reveals the telltale signs of the conspiracy: early government manipulation of the famous Zapruder film, falsification of evidence, the intimidation of witnesses after the assassination, the theft of Oswald's identity during the countdown to the tragedy, and much more.
Meticulously researched and brimming with new information, Crossfire is sure to remain the most comprehensive account of this epochal American crime.
