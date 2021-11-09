Books About The Kennedys

Remember the family that shaped America and changed cultural history around the globe.

The Kennedy Assassination--24 Hours After

The Kennedy Assassination--24 Hours After

by Steven M. Gillon

Riding in an open-topped convertible through Dallas on November 22, 1963, Lyndon B. Johnson heard a sudden explosive sound at 12:30 PM. The Secret Service sped him away to safety, but not until 1:20 PM did he learn that John F. Kennedy had been assassinated. Sworn in next to a bloodstained Jackie Kennedy at 2:40 PM, Johnson worked feverishly until 3:00 in the morning, agonizing about the future of both his nation and his party. Unbeknownst to him, his actions had already determined the tragic outcome of his presidency.

In November 22, 1963, historian Steven Gillon tells the story of how Johnson consolidated power in the twenty-four hours following the assassination. Based on scrupulous research and new archival sources, this gripping narrative sheds new and surprising light on one of the most written-about events of the twentieth century.

Kennedy and King

Kennedy and King

by Steven Levingston

A New York Times Editors' Choice Pick

"Kennedy and King is an unqualified masterpiece of historical narrative . . . A landmark achievement." -- Douglas Brinkley, New York Times bestselling author of Rosa Parks

Kennedy and King traces the emergence of two of the twentieth century's greatest leaders, their powerful impact on each other and on the shape of the civil rights battle between 1960 and 1963. These two men from starkly different worlds profoundly influenced each other's personal development. Kennedy's hesitation on civil rights spurred King to greater acts of courage, and King inspired Kennedy to finally make a moral commitment to equality. As America still grapples with the legacy of slavery and the persistence of discrimination, Kennedy and King is a vital, vivid contribution to the literature of the Civil Rights Movement.

Between You and Me

Between You and Me

by Mike Wallace

by Gary Paul Gates

At the age of 87, Mike Wallace is a legendary figure in broadcast journalism. Now, after 60 years of reporting on important events around the world, he shares his personal stories about the incredible range of celebrities, newsmakers, criminals, and world leaders who have subjected themselves to his unique brand of questioning.

Through Wallace's intimate observations about these figures, we experience afresh the pivotal events that have shaped our world. Here, we meet the guilt-racked Secret Service agent assigned to John F. Kennedy's car in Dallas. We learn about the candid moment when President Nixon revealed an unexpected softer side. We witness the underpinnings of the century's greatest social movement through Wallace's eyes as he manages to earn the trust of major civil rights leaders, and we see the trauma Wallace experienced while covering the conflict in Israel. These off-camera anecdotes and fascinating excerpts from Wallace's interviews--with everyone from Eleanor Roosevelt to all the presidents of the last half century, from Frank Lloyd Wright to Johnny Carson, from Margaret Sanger to Malcom X--give us a new perspective on some of the greatest lives and minds of our time.

With a reporter's eye for detail, Wallace mingles laughter, tragedy, and revelatory insight in a memoir unlike any other. For anyone who's ever wondered what it's like to make history for a living, this is a must-read.

The Pink Suit

The Pink Suit

by Nicole Kelby

"Inspired by the true story behind Jackie Kennedy's iconic outfit, Kelby has stitched a compelling tale of politics, fashion and history." -- People

On November 22, 1963, Jacqueline Kennedy accompanied her husband to Dallas dressed in a pink Chanel-style suit. Much of her wardrobe, including the pink suit, came from the New York boutique Chez Ninon where a young Irish immigrant named Kate worked behind the scenes to meticulously craft the memorable outfits.

Kate is torn between the glamorous world of Chez Ninon and her traditional Manhattan neighborhood. Finding balance is not easy in a time when women are still expected to follow the rules. And when you're in love, it's impossible. Kelby's luxurious narrative gives fascinating insight into the real story behind the iconic pink suit, introducing the reader to the wildly unforgettable characters that made Jackie Kennedy into the fashion icon of the century.

Jackie and Cassini

Jackie and Cassini

by Lauren Marino

The bestselling author of What Would Jackie Do? turns her loving lens on Jacqueline Kennedy's "Secretary of Style" selection of Oleg Cassini, launching a powerful partnership that influenced global fashion for decades. As the glamorous Kennedys took the White House in 1961, Jackie appointed famed designer- and family friend-Oleg Cassini, as her personal "Secretary of Style." From classic pillbox hats to casually elegant daywear and empire dresses, Cassini created an enduring look for the stylish Mrs. Kennedy, and she became a fashion muse for the ages.

Meanwhile, women across the country enthusiastically copied her look-one that endures today and that transformed Jackie into one of the most beloved style icons of all time. Jackie and Cassini showcases the fashions and details the collaborations of an extraordinary teaming of designer and muse.

The Death of a President

The Death of a President

by William Manchester

William Manchester's epic and definitive account of President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

As the world still reeled from the tragic and historic events of November 22, 1963, William Manchester set out, at the request of the Kennedy family, to create a detailed, authoritative record of the days immediately preceding and following President John F. Kennedy's death.

Through hundreds of interviews, abundant travel and firsthand observation, and with unique access to the proceedings of the Warren Commission, Manchester conducted an exhaustive historical investigation, accumulating forty-five volumes of documents, exhibits, and transcribed tapes. His ultimate objective -- to set down as a whole the national and personal tragedy that was JFK's assassination -- is brilliantly achieved in this galvanizing narrative, a book universally acclaimed as a landmark work of modern history.

Jackie, Ethel, Joan

Jackie, Ethel, Joan

by J. Randy Taraborrelli

Jacqueline Bouvier. Ethel Skakel. Joan Bennett. Three women who married into America's royal family and became forever linked in legend.

Set against the panorama of explosive American history, this unique story offers a rarely-seen look at the relationship shared among the three women -- during the Camelot years and beyond. Whether dealing with their husbands' blatant infidelities, stumping for their many political campaigns, touring the world to promote their family's legacy, raising their children, or confronting death, the Kennedy wives did it all with grace, style and dignity.

Camelot's End

Camelot's End

by Jon Ward

From a strange, dark chapter in American political history comes the captivating story of Ted Kennedy's 1980 campaign for president against the incumbent Jimmy Carter, told in full for the first time.


The Carter presidency was on life support. The Democrats, desperate to keep power and yearning to resurrect former glory, turned to Kennedy. And so, 1980 became a civil war. It was the last time an American president received a serious reelection challenge from inside his own party, the last contested convention, and the last all-out floor fight, where political combatants fought in real time to decide who would be the nominee. It was the last gasp of an outdated system, an insider's game that old Kennedy hands thought they had mastered, and the year that marked the unraveling of the Democratic Party as America had known it.

Camelot's End details the incredible drama of Kennedy's challenge -- what led to it, how it unfolded, and its lasting effects -- with cinematic sweep. It is a story about what happened to the Democratic Party when the country's long string of successes, luck, and global dominance following World War II ran its course, and how, on a quest to recapture the magic of JFK, Democrats plunged themselves into an intra-party civil war.

And, at its heart, Camelot's End is the tale of two extraordinary and deeply flawed men: Teddy Kennedy, one of the nation's greatest lawmakers, a man of flaws and of great character; and Jimmy Carter, a politically tenacious but frequently underestimated trailblazer. Comprehensive and nuanced, featuring new interviews with major party leaders and behind-the-scenes revelations from the time, Camelot's End presents both Kennedy and Carter in a new light, and takes readers deep inside a dark chapter in American political history.

Crossfire

Crossfire

by Jim Marrs

The explosive search for the truth about who killed JFK, "the final word until 2039-when government files on the case can be unlocked." (Kirkus)

Will we ever know the truth about the Kennedy assassination? In Crossfire, Jim Marrs demonstrates that the facts are all there-they just need to be pieced together. Offering a wealth of evidence, including rare photos, documents, and interviews, Marrs, a veteran Texas journalist, reveals the telltale signs of the conspiracy: early government manipulation of the famous Zapruder film, falsification of evidence, the intimidation of witnesses after the assassination, the theft of Oswald's identity during the countdown to the tragedy, and much more.

Meticulously researched and brimming with new information, Crossfire is sure to remain the most comprehensive account of this epochal American crime.

What to Read Next

Biographies and Memoirs of Artists and Entertainers

3 Books About Music on a Background With Music Notes

Music to Your Brain: The Ten Most Interesting Music Books to Read This Year

astrology book

Inside the Music: Learn About the Complex Lives of Your Favorite Musicians