An Excerpt from Pandora’s Gamble by award-winning journalist Alison Young

Alison Young is a veteran journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for national and regional news organizations, including USA Today, the Detroit Free Press and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While in Atlanta, Young covered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Her work has revealed safety lapses at biological research labs, food manufacturers and nursing homes; hazards in municipal water systems and near forgotten lead factories; and the role of substandard hospital care in maternal deaths.

Young’s investigative reporting on science and health issues has received dozens of journalism awards, including three National Press Club Awards, three Scripps Howard Awards, three Gerald Loeb Awards, the Hillman Prize, a Sigma Delta Chi Award, and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award. Her work has also been honored by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 

Young is a past president of Investigative Reporters and Editors, an international journalism training organization. In 2019, she joined the faculty of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she helps train the next generation of journalists in the school’s Washington, D.C. program.

