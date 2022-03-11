3.14 and More: Books for Pi Day
Celebrate Pi Day right and grab a slice of these pie-fectly delicious books!
The Four & Twenty Blackbirds Pie Book
by Emily Elsen
by Melissa Elsen
Melissa and Emily Elsen, the twenty-something sisters who are proprietors of the wildly popular Brooklyn pie shop and cafe Four & Twenty Blackbirds, have put together a pie-baking book that's anything but humble. This stunning collection features more than 60 delectable pie recipes organized by season, with unique and mouthwatering creations such as Salted Caramel Apple, Green Chili Chocolate, Black Currant Lemon Chiffon, and Salty Honey. There is also a detailed and informative techniques section. Lavishly designed, Four & Twenty Blackbirds Pie Book contains 90 full-color photographs by Gentl & Hyers, two of the most sought-after food photographers working today.
With its new and creative recipes, this may not be you mother's cookbook, but it's sure to be one that every baker from novice to pro will turn to again and again.
The Truth About Twinkie Pie
by Kat Yeh
There's something about asking for Impossible Things. For one little second, they feel Possible.
Take two sisters making it on their own: brainy twelve-year-old GiGi and junior-high-dropout-turned-hairstylist DiDi. Add a million dollars in prize money from a national cooking contest and a move from the trailer parks of South Carolina to the North Shore of Long Island. Mix in a fancy new school, new friends and enemies, a first crush, and a generous sprinkling of family secrets.
That's the recipe for The Truth About Twinkie Pie, a voice-driven middle-grade debut about the true meaning of family and friendship.
Magpie
by Holly Ricciardi
With Miriam Harris
Magpie Artisan Pie Boutique is a jewel in Philadelphia's food-town crown, and you can recreate it at home!
Since 2012, the pocket-size shop on South Street in Philadelphia has been turning out flaky crusts and luscious fillings. Now this book serves up Magpie's seasonal menu for home bakers everywhere: the fruity, creamy, and nutty pies; hand pies, pot pies, and quiches; and even pie shakes and pie "fries," all fine-tuned to exacting standards and with lots of step-by-step instruction for that all-important crust.
Baker-owner Holly Ricciardi's upbringing deep in the Central Pennsylvania countryside provided the basis for Magpie's perfect synthesis of classic favorites and new twists-alongside down-home favorites like Sweet Crumb Pie and Shoofly Pie you'll find Holly's bourbon-infused update of her great-grandmother's special butterscotch pie as well as the ingenious (and instant-sellout) Cookie Dough Hand Pies. More than 90 recipes also include sweets like:
- Cranberry Curd Mini Meringue Pies
- Blueberry Rhuby Rose Pie
- Chocolate Blackout Pie
- Summer Squash Pie
- Ham-Leek-Dijon Potpies
- Quiche Lorraine
From crusts to crumbles and sumptuous savories to sweet confections, there's a Magpie pie for every occasion.
How to Bake Pi
by Eugenia Cheng
What is math? How exactly does it work? And what do three siblings trying to share a cake have to do with it? In How to Bake Pi, math professor Eugenia Cheng provides an accessible introduction to the logic and beauty of mathematics, powered, unexpectedly, by insights from the kitchen: we learn, for example, how the bÃ©amel in a lasagna can be a lot like the number 5, and why making a good custard proves that math is easy but life is hard. Of course, it's not all about cooking; we'll also run the New York and Chicago marathons, take a closer look at St. Paul's Cathedral, pay visits to Cinderella and Lewis Carroll, and even get to the bottom of why we think of a tomato as a vegetable. At the heart of it all is Cheng's work on category theory, a cutting-edge "mathematics of mathematics," that is about figuring out how math works. This is not the math of our high school classes: seen through category theory, mathematics becomes less about numbers and formulas and more about how we know, believe, and understand anything, including whether our brother took too much cake.
Many of us think that math is hard, but, as Cheng makes clear, math is actually designed to make difficult things easier. Combined with her infectious enthusiasm for cooking and a true zest for life, Cheng's perspective on math becomes this singular book: a funny, lively, and clear journey through a vast territory no popular book on math has explored before. How to Bake Pi offers a whole new way to think about a field all of us think we know; it will both dazzle the constant reader of popular mathematics and amuse and enlighten even the most hardened math-phobe.
So, what is math? Let's look for the answer in the kitchen.
