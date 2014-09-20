Board Books
Written by Seth Casteel
Genre: Concept Book
Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Animals, Family Life: School
Grades: Pre-School
New York Times bestselling author and photographer of Underwater Dogs Seth Casteel is back with brand new photographs!
*****
Written by Seth Casteel
Genre: Concept Book
Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Animals, Family Life: School
Grades: Pre-School
Dive into the world of colors with Underwater Doggies Colors, a vibrant board book teaching color identification through a combination simple text and Seth Casteel’s trademark hilarious portraits of dogs swimming underwater.
With rhymes accompanying the photographs of exuberant pooches chasing after their favorite toys, this concept board book edition will make a splash with readers of all ages.
Genre: Concept Book
Curriculum Subject: Family Life, Spanish Language
Grades: Pre-School
Everyone has kisses for Baby, from Mami and Papi to perro and gato. Using simple Spanish words, this charming read-aloud proves that love is the same in every language! Parents won’t be able to resist giving baby muchos besos as they share this bilingual read aloud, filled with bold, graphic illustrations, with their little bébé!