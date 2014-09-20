Board Books

Underwater Doggies 1, 2, 3

Written by Seth Casteel

Genre: Concept Book

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Animals, Family Life: School

Grades: Pre-School

New York Times bestselling author and photographer of Underwater Dogs Seth Casteel is back with brand new photographs!

Counting doggies, one, two, three.

How many doggies can you see?

Numbers have never been so doggone fun! Using simple text and his hilarious, trademark portraits of dogs diving underwater, pet photographer Seth Casteel encourages young readers to count from one to ten in Underwater Doggies 1, 2, 3.

Underwater Doggies Colors

