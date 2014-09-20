Go to Hachette Book Group home

Board Books

By Jeff Shay

 Underwater Doggies 1, 2, 3

Written by Seth Casteel

Genre: Concept Book

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Animals, Family Life: School

Grades: Pre-School

 

 New York Times bestselling author and photographer of Underwater Dogs Seth Casteel is back with brand new photographs!

 

Counting doggies, one, two, three.
How many doggies can you see?
Numbers have never been so doggone fun! Using simple text and his hilarious, trademark portraits of dogs diving underwater, pet photographer Seth Casteel encourages young readers to count from one to ten in Underwater Doggies 1, 2, 3.

*****

Underwater Doggies Colors

Written by Seth Casteel

Genre: Concept Book

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Animals, Family Life: School

Grades: Pre-School

 

Dive into the world of colors with Underwater Doggies Colors, a vibrant board book teaching color identification through a combination simple text and Seth Casteel’s trademark hilarious portraits of dogs swimming underwater.
With rhymes accompanying the photographs of exuberant pooches chasing after their favorite toys, this concept board book edition will make a splash with readers of all ages.

 

 

 *****
 Besos for Baby
Written by Jen Arena
Illustrated by Bianca Gómez

Genre: Concept Book

Curriculum Subject: Family Life, Spanish Language

Grades: Pre-School

 

Everyone has kisses for Baby, from Mami and Papi to perro and gato. Using simple Spanish words, this charming read-aloud proves that love is the same in every language! Parents won’t be able to resist giving baby muchos besos as they share this bilingual read aloud, filled with bold, graphic illustrations, with their little bébé!