6 November Reads You May Have Missed
Happy November, parents! Can you believe the holiday season is upon us? If buying presents for the children in your life seems like a daunting task, we’re here to help. No matter how voracious a reader, they probably won’t have devoured these books quite yet, since all six excellent reads came out this past month. From brightly colored picture books to inspiring nonfiction, you’re sure to find something for everyone.
Read the Book, Lemmings!
by Ame Dyckman, Illustrated by Zachariah OHora
From the New York Times-bestselling team behind Wolfie the Bunny and Horrible Bear comes a hilarious picture book about the importance of actually reading the facts. Take young readers on an adventure to the Arctic where they’ll discover their new favorite animal—the adorable, wayward lemming!
Hey, Black Child
by Useni Eugene Perkins, Illustrated by Bryan Collier
A classic, inspirational work by acclaimed poet Useni Eugene Perkins is brought to life in this colorful picture book—ideal for reading aloud in a classroom or shouting from the rooftops. Hey, Black Child is illustrated by six-time Coretta Scott King Award winner and four-time Caldecott Honor recipient Bryan Collier.
Hortense and the Shadow
by Natalia & Lauren O’Hara
Perfect for the snowy winter months, this is a dreamy picture book debut about a girl haunted by her shadow. Written and illustrated by sisters living in London, it subtly explores self-esteem, self-identity, and finding inner strength.
Dream Big Dreams: Photographs from Barak Obama’s Inspiring and Historic Presidency (Young Readers Edition)
by Pete Souza
Former Official White House photographer Pete Souza’s gorgeous art book for adults, Obama: An Intimate Portrait, has a counterpart for young readers! Rich, historical images take you behind the scenes of Barack Obama’s groundbreaking presidency and illustrate the qualities and actions that make him so beloved.
The Magic Misfits
by Neil Patrick Harris
Award-winning actor and beloved celebrity Neil Patrick Harris has made his literary debut! His delightful middle grade tale is full of colorful characters and includes instructions for magic tricks every young aspiring magician should know.