The End of White Politics
How to Heal Our Liberal Divide
MSNBC political analyst and former Hillary Clinton staffer, Zerlina Maxwell, dismantles the past and present problems of the Left–challenging the “Bernie Bros,” Joe Biden, and centrist-thinkers–and argues how to use identity politics to win the future and take back our government
With two presidential campaigns under her belt, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, MSNBC’s political analyst Zerlina Maxwell gained first-hand knowledge of everything liberals were doing right–and everything they were doing wrong. Maxwell watched as Donald Trump effectively tapped into an old school white male angst and ran a campaign on white identity politics.
Now, in the 2020 race, with the most diverse presidential candidates of our time having run in the primary elections, Maxwell’s THE END OF WHITE POLITICS makes the case for why the progressive movement must fully embrace an all-inclusive identity politics as the inevitable future, instead of turning away from it.
She illustrates how even liberal’s traditional framework for politics has focused on white working class men at the expense of everyone else. Democrats need to lean into an all-inclusive identity based politics. That is when public policy and representation consider the lived experiences of the most marginalized so that everyone can benefit. That’s the truly progressive path to winning the future.
