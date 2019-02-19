Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Overcoming Tough Times

God's Answer to Every Situation

Scripture, devotions, and encouragement from influencers who have overcome difficulties combine in this touchstone of a book. As part of your daily devotions or as a reference when you are discouraged, Overcoming Tough Times has the insight and motivation you need to persevere.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

On Sale: June 28th 2016

Price: $14.99 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781617957369

Leather/fine binding
