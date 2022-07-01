Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Damned If You Do . . .
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Damned If You Do . . .

The Outrageous Book of Bizarre Choices

by Workman Publishing

Regular Price $9.95

Regular Price $12.95 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook

Regular Price $9.95

Regular Price $12.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 30, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 30, 2019

Page Count

408 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523507085

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Form / Trivia

Description

Would you rather…

Be rich and stupid or smart and poor?
Have the CIA after you or have the Mafia after you?
Be on vacation with your 60-year-old parents and have your mom insist on wearing a thong bikini or have your dad insist on wearing a tiny, Euro-style bathing suit? 

Warning! This book contains shocking content meant to inspire hilarious discussion. These field-tested conversation starters are guaranteed to provoke ridiculous fun, break the ice, and—if played correctly—open a unique window into the twisted imaginations of friends and family. It’s an addictive game in a book that challenges readers to ask—and answer—more than 100 questions that rank from the heinous to the outrageously funny.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less