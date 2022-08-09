Orders over $45 ship FREE

Her Amish Patchwork Family
Her Amish Patchwork Family

by Winnie Griggs

Apr 25, 2023

In this Amish romance perfect for fans of Laura V. Hilton and Marta Perry, a former schoolteacher and a single father discover a second chance at friendship, family, and love.

Former Hope’s Haven schoolteacher, Martha Eicher, has always been the responsible one, putting her family first and caring for her widowed father and two younger sisters. But now they’re all happily married, and Martha isn’t sure where she fits in anymore . . . until she hears that Asher Lantz needs a nanny. Even though her childhood friendship with Asher ended abruptly years ago, when a misunderstanding drove a wedge between them, Martha offers her assistance.

Asher is also feeling adrift. As a single father to his niece and nephews, he struggles to balance his new family responsibilities with those on the farm and in his workshop. He’s grateful for Martha’s help, but worries things will always feel awkward with her. Yet before long, Asher realizes Martha is exactly what his family needs, and he can’t imagine his home without her. Martha and Asher thought they were lost, but could they be right where they belong . . . together?
 

“A touching story I won’t soon forget!”—New York Times bestselling author Lenora Worth
Hope's Haven