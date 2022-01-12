Revised and expanded: America's bestselling "baby bible" –– an encyclopedic guide to the first two years of your baby's life.

The million-copy bestseller by “the man who remade motherhood” () has now been revised, expanded, and bought thoroughly up-to-date — with the latest information on prenatal vitamins, breastfeeding practices, daycare, midwifery, hospital births, preventing and overcoming postpartum depression, and infant development.

The Searses draw from their vast experience both as medical professionals and parents to provide comprehensive information on virtually every aspect of infant care. The Sears Baby Book focuses on the essential needs of babies — eating, sleeping, development, health, and comfort — as it addresses the questions of greatest concern to today's parents. The topics covered include:

Preparing for a safe and healthy birth

Bonding with your baby

Feeding your baby

Soothing your fussy baby

Getting your baby to sleep

Understanding your baby’s development

Treating common illnesses

Babyproofing your home

Understanding toddler behavior

Dealing with temper tantrums

Toilet training

Working parenting

First-aid procedures

and much more

Unrivaled in its scope and authority, The Sears Baby Book presents a practical, contemporary approach to parenting that reflects the way we live today. This is a rich and invaluable resource offering the basic guidance and inspiration you need to get the most out of parenting — for your child, yourself, and for your entire family.