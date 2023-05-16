A Frozen Hell

PART I

Onslaught and Riposte

When Stalin says "dance," a wise man dances.

—Nikita S. Khrushchev, in Khrushchev Remembers

CHAPTER 1

The Reasons Why

At the easternmost end of the Baltic Sea, between the Gulf of Finland and the vastness of Lake Ladoga, lies the rugged, narrow Karelian Isthmus. Although the land is sternly beautiful—cut laterally by numerous clear blue lakes, tapestried with evergreen forest, and textured by outcroppings of reddish gray granite—it has little intrinsic worth. The soil grows few crops, and those grudgingly, and the scant mineral resources are hardly worth the labor of extraction. Yet there are few comparably small areas of land in all Europe that have been fought over so often and so stubbornly.

The reason is geographic. Since the beginning of European history the Karelian Isthmus has served as a land bridge between the great eastward mass of Russia and Asia and the immense Scandinavian peninsula that opens to the west. The Isthmus has been a highway for tribal migrations, a conduit for trade and cultural exchange, and a springboard for conquest. Armies have washed across it—Mongol, Teutonic, Swedish, Russian—and empires have coveted it, either as a defensive breakwater or a sally port for aggression.

An unopposed army, for example, driving eastward across the Karelian Isthmus from the point where it widens into the Finnish mainland, would be at the city limits of Leningrad in a matter of hours. That is precisely the reason why, in the waning days of 1939, the world's largest military power launched a colossal attack against one of the world's smallest nations. Soviet Russia against little Finland—history affords few examples of a conflict so overwhelmingly one-sided. And yet, for more than 100 days, Finland waged a David-and-Goliath defensive struggle of unequaled valor and determination, a backs-to-the-wall stand that stirred the hearts of freedom-loving people everywhere and that enabled Finland, though ultimately and inevitably defeated, to remain a free and sovereign nation.

Conflict between Russia and Finland became inevitable in May 1703, when Peter the Great selected a swampy, bug-infested river delta at the eastern tip of the Baltic Sea and proclaimed it the site of his new capital, St. Petersburg—his long-sought "window to the West." The fact that the land he had chosen, as well as all of Finland to the west of that point, belonged to Sweden did not deter the tsar at all. The annexation of the River Neva delta was just one more move in the power struggle being waged between the Romanov dynasty and the Swedish monarchy; the prize was domination of the Baltic and, with it, lucrative trade routes to the West.

More than 100,000 Russians died during the ten years required to drain the malarial swamps and drive the pilings on which Peter's grand city would rise. Some 236 years later, another quarter-million or so Russians, along with 25,000 Finns, would die, just because the Finnish border ran so close to that same city, now called Leningrad.

Both Russia and Sweden used Finland as a convenient battleground, much to the harm of its peaceful and bucolic inhabitants. And until Peter finally bested the Swedes, there was always a danger that Sweden might successfully attack St. Petersburg across the narrow Karelian Isthmus. "The ladies of St. Petersburg could not sleep peacefully as long as the Finnish border ran so close," Peter would later write. In order to ensure the ladies' rest, he forcibly moved the border back by conquering Viipuri, the main Swedish port on the Isthmus, along with a vast stretch of mainland Karelia.

The rest of Finland remained under Swedish suzerainty until 1809, when the entire country was ceded to Russia as a function of the general reshuffling of European boundaries that attended the Napoleonic Wars. The Swedish yoke had been both loose and benign: during much of the time that Finland was a Swedish province, its citizens enjoyed religious tolerance, freedom from censorship, and as many political rights as the citizens of most European states. All things considered, if one had to be ruled by an outside power, Sweden was not a bad choice.

After he had inherited Finland, Tsar Alexander I also left the Finns to their own devices by and large, permitting them to have autonomous schools, banks, and legal institutions. Finnish citizens who wished to advance their personal careers, or to sample a more cosmopolitan life-style than what was available locally, were able freely to enter the tsarist armed forces or climb the ladder in the vast Russian civil bureaucracy. Military service for the tsars was a favorite route for ambitious young Finns: from 1810 to the revolution of 1917, Finland supplied more than 400 generals and admirals for the Imperial forces, not the least of whom was a hero of the Russo-Japanese War of 1904–1905 named Gustav Mannerheim.

A series of repressive and heavy-handed tsars, however, ignited the nascent fires of Finnish nationalism. All traces of the former easygoing relationship between the two nations vanished when the stubborn and reactionary Nicholas II assumed the Romanov throne in 1894. Nicholas appointed as governor-general of Finland a genuinely loathsome man named Bobrikov, who quashed any manifestation of Finnish nationalism with a ruthless hand. For the first time, Finns could be conscripted unwillingly into the tsarist army; strict censorship placed a boot on the neck of Finland's ardent class of artists and intellectuals, including the young firebrand composer Jean Sibelius, whose early tone poem Finlandia roused its audiences to a delirium of patriotic fervor. In 1904, to the surprise of no one, a young civil servant ran up to Bobrikov on the steps of the Senate building in Helsinki and shot him dead. Finns everywhere applauded the deed, but the immediate result was increased repression and a much greater involvement in all levels of Finnish affairs by the tsar's secret police.

The outbreak of the First World War gave the more militant Finnish nationalists a window of opportunity—now, they argued, was the time to prepare for the armed overthrow of the Russian yoke. In seeking military assistance, the Finns operated on the time-honored but dangerously simplistic theory that the enemy of one's enemy is also one's friend. They sought aid from both Germany and the Bolsheviks; both connections would haunt them for decades to come, in very different ways.

About 2,000 young Finns went to Germany for professional military training in 1915 and 1916, where they were carried on the Imperial army's order of battle as the "Twenty-seventh Prussian Jaeger Battalion." Almost every successful Finnish field commander in both the Civil War and the Winter War received his basic training in the Twenty-seventh Jaegers; veterans of that unit became, for all practical purposes, an elite professional caste.

On November 15, 1917, the Finnish Parliament openly assumed responsibility for Finnish affairs, internal and external. Lenin could spare no troops and very little attention for this sideshow of secession. Instead, he purchased Finnish neutrality vis-à-vis Russia's internal power struggle by recognizing the new Finnish government just three weeks after Finland's formal declaration of independence.

Finland did not escape the widening class struggles that threatened to tear European society apart in the closing months of World War I. Its working class had endured years of worsening conditions, wartime shortages, famines, and a declining standard of living. Constant Bolshevik agitation had aggravated the situation to the point that two rival armies had formed. Domestic Communists, discontented workers and peasants, and a small but volatile assortment of homegrown anarchists all went into the ranks of the Red Guard, which was armed, trained, and fleshed out by some 40,000 Russian soldiers stationed in Finland, many of them flaming revolutionaries. The White Guard was the militant arm of the upper classes and the bourgeoisie; their commander was Carl Gustav Mannerheim, a former tsarist general recently returned to his native land.

Although the Reds held the best ground—Helsinki and the industrial center of Tampere—the Whites had an edge in terms of military professionalism; many White units were led by former tsarist officers, and the Jaeger Battalion alumni quickly demonstrated a tactical expertise that the Reds could not match. Although Mannerheim opposed it—believing that Finland was in danger of mortgaging her political future—the White government requested aid from Imperial Germany, and an expeditionary force landed in April 1918. With this new infusion of firepower, the Whites proved unstoppable; six weeks after the Germans landed, the Reds surrendered.

The Treaty of Tartu, signed in 1920, formalized a state of peace between Finland and the USSR. From the Soviet government, Finland gained recognition and the arctic port of Petsamo; for its part, Finland destroyed all the fortifications on the islands in the Gulf of Finland. The questions of what to do with the denizens of East Karelia, Finnish by heritage but Russian by law and circumstances, remained unresolved and would exert a baleful influence on Finnish diplomacy in years to come.

Thus ended the long and peculiar relationship between Finland and Imperial Russia. What had mostly changed by 1920, aside from the configuration of the border, was the two nations' attitudes toward each other. Trust had been badly eroded on both sides. The Finns had learned to fear Bolshevism, and the Soviets were uncomfortable with a neighbor that had opted for a thoroughly bourgeois system of government, had violently suppressed its own workers, and had made room in its diplomatic bed for the German enemy.

The men who ran Finland's postwar governments did much for their country. They moved to bind the internal wounds, to lay the foundations of economic growth, and to improve—in some respects very dramatically—the standard of living. But in the realm of foreign relations, they tended simply to mind their own business and assume other states would mind theirs. Their postwar policy with regard to the Soviet Union was one of shutting their eyes and hoping it would go away. During the early years of Lenin's regime, when the Soviet state was fragmented by internal strife and beset from without by interventionist armies, that approach was sufficient. But by the end of the 1920s, with the Soviet system consolidated and Russia once more becoming a powerful factor in international affairs, the Finns should have seen clearly that sooner or later their giant eastern neighbor would want to have words with them about some sensitive issues.

Seeds of future war had in fact been planted at the moment of Finland's birth. Lenin's government had bitterly resented having to give up Finland so compliantly, but at the time it was done, Lenin was beset by so many other and far more dangerous and immediate threats that he simply had no alternative. The Politburo assumed that propaganda, internal domestic unrest, and a bit of routine subversion would ultimately be enough to bring Finland back into the Communist sphere.

When Joseph Stalin came to power, he did so with diplomatic perceptions that were deeply and permanently colored by his memories of the early days of the Russian civil war, when the White government of Finland had allowed both the Russian Whites and some units of the British Navy to launch attacks from the Finnish coast against Bolshevik targets in the Baltic. Stalin viewed the demilitarization of the Baltic islands—in particular the huge Aaland archipelago, a vast and beautiful necklace of hundreds of islets that lies between the land mass of Sweden and the southwest coast of Finland—with a skeptical eye; it was clear to him that any great power who wanted those islands could seize them at will, and Finland could do nothing to stop it. Control of the Aalands and of the islands in the Gulf of Finland meant control of the flow of naval traffic in the Baltic, including ship movements in and out of Leningrad and Kronstadt.

Furthermore, the discovery of large nickel deposits in the Petsamo region had altered the strategic picture considerably. Mining concessions had been given by the Finns to a British Empire consortium, and it was well known that much of Germany's iron ore came from the not-too-distant mines in northern Sweden. Thus, when Stalin came to power, there were already two Great Powers—the two, as it happened, that Stalin most feared—keenly interested in the bleak and barely habitable Arctic coast of Finland.

Completion of the Murmansk Railroad, connecting Leningrad with one of Russia's few ice-free ports, was a further source of anxiety. The land through which this vital rail line passed, in East Karelia, was often the subject of loud irredentist claims made by right-wing elements in Finnish politics. Stalin was enough of a realist to know that the Finns themselves would never dare attempt the annexation of that region by force, but it seemed at least theoretically possible that another hostile nation—Germany, for instance—might offer the Karelian provinces in exchange either for Finnish military cooperation or for simple acquiescence to the deployment of foreign soldiers on Finnish soil. Finland's protestations of neutrality, however sincerely meant, counted for little in the harsh equations of realpolitik. It was the Kremlin's belief that, in the event of another big European war, Finland would simply not be allowed to remain neutral. And the Finnish border, at its closest point, was still a mere thirty-two kilometers from the outskirts of Leningrad.

From 1918 until just before the outbreak of war in 1939, Finland's ruling politicians seem to have been remarkably obtuse when it came to understanding the Russian point of view. Not until about 1935 did the Finns realize that everything they did and said was subject to Soviet misinterpretation. It was largely in an effort to redress this attitude that the Finns launched, with great public fanfare, a policy of pan-Scandinavian neutrality. The Soviet intelligence service read the papers and heard the speeches on the radio but drew the wrong conclusions from the data they perceived.

Hitler also came out in support of Scandinavian neutrality, particularly for Finland, and postwar research has shown that he did not in fact have any territorial ambitions in that region. All he desired was for the Baltic to remain open for German shipping and for the Swedish iron ore to flow into the Ruhr factories without interruption. But as Stalin saw things, there was something decidedly suspicious about the way the Germans were making such a fuss over Finland's new regional orientation. Was Finland secretly acting as a broker between Germany and the Scandinavian states? Stalin's suspicions were aggravated by the fact that the extreme right wing in Finnish politics was soon advocating just such a duplicitous policy; theirs was all a lot of hollow imitation-fascist rhetoric, and responsible Finns dismissed it as such, but the Soviet intelligence service did not write it up that way in their reports to the Kremlin.

The Russians consistently overestimated the influence of both extremes of Finnish domestic politics. When the Great Depression finally reached Finland, its effects spawned a fascist party called the Lapuan Movement (named after a town where a mob of conservative farmers had beaten up a rally of the League of Communist Youth in late 1929), led by a rather pathetic Mussolini clone named Kosola. Most of the Lapuans' activity was mere hooliganism—taking leftists for a ride to the Russian border and bodily chucking them over the fence, smashing their mimeograph machines, and the like—but they captured sensational headlines in 1931 and 1932 with a kidnapping and an attempted putsch.

The kidnapping was the work of some right-wing thugs led by an ex-White general named Kurt Wallenius, and its victim was the elderly and widely loved first president of Finland, a Wilsonian law professor named K. J. Stahlberg. Threats of execution were issued when the Lapuans' demands were not met, but in the end the whole thing degenerated into a nasty little farce: Wallenius and his henchmen were too incompetent to handle the kidnapping without bungling it and too irresolute to carry out their murder threat. The Finnish public was shamed and horrified by this pointless act of lawlessness, and a general backlash against the Lapuans greatly eroded their already dwindling popular support.

A tide of rumors ushered in the year 1932, the darkest of them concerning a planned coup d'état that Wallenius was anxious to mount before the Lapuans lost all their followers. The charismatic little scoundrel had been scandalously acquitted of his role in the Stahlberg kidnapping and was now in league with a clique of fascist officers in the Civic Guard, Finland's territorial militia, totaling some 100,000 men, that traced an unbroken line of descent back to the White Guard of 1918. Finland's various Communist parties had been outlawed in late 1931, so there was no longer any highly visible leftist threat for the right wing to focus its energies on; the new Lapuan objective was nothing less than the overthrow of the duly elected constitutional government.

The uprising fared no better than had the presidential kidnapping. A core of Lapuan fanatics jumped the gun and caught Wallenius's gang of conspirators off balance. Wallenius's group hurriedly tried to mobilize its forces and succeeded in putting into motion about 6,000 armed but hopelessly confused men. An impassioned radio speech by newly elected Finnish president Svinhufvud, an authentic hero of the civil war, took the backbone out of the uprising and left the hapless Wallenius in command of no more than 300 die-hard fanatics. The rebellion expired without a shot being fired.

By the end of 1932, Finland's brief flirtation with fascism was all but over. The nation's economy had improved, and the Lapuans, largely by virtue of their brutish tactics and staggering incompetence, had managed to alienate the propertied class from which they had previously drawn both financial support and a degree of borrowed respectability. The movement fragmented into a welter of impotent crank groups, such as the minuscule Military Force party, led by a man who openly worshiped Hitler, or the dreamy-eyed Academic Karelian Society, an association of fanatical irredentists who printed maps of something called "Greater Finland," which included all of Estonia and stretched eastward as far as the Ural Mountains. One can easily imagine the impact such documents had when they fell, as several specimens did, into the hands of Stalin's intelligence operatives.

Stalin was unrealistically influenced by the headline-grabbing antics of the Lapuans, the grotesque fantasies of the Karelian irredentists, and the exaggerated reports of agents who were eager to tell the Kremlin what they thought the Kremlin wanted to hear. From remarks made during his later negotiations with the Finns, it seems clear that Stalin really did believe that the interior of Finland seethed with class antagonism and fascist plotters and that all of Finnish society was undercut by smouldering grudges left over from the civil war days. Ill feeling persisted, of course—the conflict had been too bloody for all the scars to have healed in just two decades—but Moscow's estimate of its extent, importance, and potential for outside exploitation was wildly inaccurate. In fact, the old wounds were healing faster than even the Finns themselves realized; with the onset of a massive contemporary threat from the Soviet Union, those old enmities looked remote and historic.

1. Northern Europe in 1939

In April 1938 came the first sign that Russia was no longer satisfied with the status quo of its relations with Finland. An MVD agent named Boris Yartsev, ostensibly a minor diplomatic official in the Helsinki embassy, approached the Finnish foreign minister, Rudolf Holsti, and suggested that it might be in Finland's best interest to agree to some secret discussions with the Soviet Union, with the aim of "improving relations" between the two countries. The reason, Yartsev claimed, was the gradual worsening of the international situation. The Soviets did not trust Nazi Germany, and if war between those two mighty powers should erupt, a glance at the map would reveal the obvious advantages Germany would gain if Hitler could use Finland as a base for operations against Russia. If such a threat were to develop, Yartsev stressed, it would not be the Red Army's intention to wait passively behind its fixed defenses but rather "to advance as far as possible to meet the enemy"—a veiled reference to the strategy of preemptive attack. If Finland were prepared to resist German pressure, then Russia would be prepared to extend all possible economic and military assistance. Russia needed some "positive guarantees" from Finland that Germany would never be allowed to use Finnish territory as a springboard to attack the USSR.

Holsti wanted to know what those "positive guarantees" might consist of, but Yartsev had reached the limits of his empowerment to speak. He could not nor would not say more. At this point Holsti brought Finnish prime minister Cajander into the discussions, and both men assured Yartsev that Finland was indeed committed to a policy of strict neutrality and would resist any armed incursion to the best of its ability. Yartsev indicated that Stalin was not likely to be impressed by that statement, given Finland's military weakness. But if the Finns backed up their protestations with some kind of tangible gesture, it was entirely possible that trade relations between Finland and Russia would suddenly improve. The most suitable gesture would be for Finland to cede, or lease, to the Soviet Union a number of intrinsically valueless islands in the Gulf of Finland along the seaward approaches to Leningrad.

Holsti and Cajander agreed that this move was out of the question. Even though the only people who ever went to those islets were summertime fishermen, they were still Finnish soil, and the domestic political climate would not permit them to be given to Russia.

Yartsev went back into the diplomatic chambers from whence he had emerged, and nothing further was heard about the matter until the spring of 1939. In March of that year, another Kremlin emissary broached the idea again, in somewhat more concrete terms. If Finland were willing to lease to Russia the island of Suursaari and four smaller islets in the gulf for a period of thirty years, then Russia would demonstrate good faith by offering a large slice of the disputed Karelian borderland in exchange.

Gustav Mannerheim was one of the handful of Finnish leaders privy to this second round of discussions, and he advocated giving the Russians what they wanted. The islands themselves were without value, and their loss could therefore hardly be interpreted as a blow to national prestige. It was folly, Mannerheim insisted, to adhere to such a stubborn policy vis-à-vis their giant eastern neighbor when the Finnish armed forces were not in any condition to back up that policy.

As Finland's leading soldier, Mannerheim knew what he was talking about. In the spring of 1939, the Finnish Army did not yet possess a single operational antitank gun. There were only a dozen or so modern fighter planes in the entire air force. Communications equipment was primitive; the field radios used by Finnish ground troops weighed 300 pounds, and their tubes had a tendency to explode in cold weather. Machine gun ammunition was in such short supply that gunners were restricted to a dozen rounds of live ammo per training session. The Civic Guard and reserve units drilled with wooden rifles or rusty old tsarist relics. Stocks of shells for the artillery were alarmingly low, and many of the guns themselves dated from the Russo-Japanese War of 1905. Mannerheim tried to make the politicians see the bitter truth: zeal and patriotism were fine, but those were the only commodities his army had in abundance. The army was in no condition to wage war against the biggest and most lavishly equipped army in Europe.

Mannerheim's gloomy reports were dismissed as no more than alarmist griping by an old militarist, and once again the politicians ignored this second batch of Soviet overtures. Time was growing short, however, and Russian pressure would continue to increase as the weeks went by.

That was because the Russians themselves were feeling pressured. To a Soviet strategist sitting in a map room in the Kremlin in the spring of 1939, no direction on the compass looked reassuring. And nowhere was the potential danger quite as glaring as it was in the direction of Leningrad—and Finland. Not only was Leningrad a major industrial center, it was the spiritual and cultural heart of the Communist state, the cradle of the revolution. The city had become a powerful symbolic entity; its loss, in a war with Nazi Germany, would hurt Russia more than the loss of a million infantry. The hypothetical Russian strategist, then, would have surveyed the situation with emotions not markedly different from those that had prompted Peter the Great's concern about the sleeping ladies of Petersburg.

Stalin was no longer worried about Anglo-French cabals against him. By the spring of 1939, it had become clear that the only nation Stalin had genuine reason to fear was Nazi Germany. Already Hitler had moved into Austria, closer to the Balkans, closer to the Ukraine's wheat and the oil fields at Baku. Stalin could see as clearly as the next statesman that such bankrupt concepts as "collective security" offered no comfort, and he could certainly see that no European state, not even one as militarily contemptible as Italy, need fear the moral condemnations of the League of Nations. In view of the Western powers' long tradition of anticommunism, there seemed only the remotest chance of joining with those nations in a unified anti-German front. For Stalin and his generals, the conclusion seemed obvious: for the moment, given the realities of the day, Russia would have to go it alone. So, given the very real threat posed by Hitler, the record of close German-Finnish cooperation in 1918, and the realities of geography, the Russian viewpoint concerning Finland was not entirely unreasonable.

While events were accelerating in the northland, Hitler had been putting out secret feelers to the Kremlin. Hitler knew that Stalin needed two things: time in which to strengthen Russia's defenses, and freedom from outside intervention if Russia felt obliged, for the sake of improving its defensive posture, to gobble up some neighboring country. Alone among European leaders at that moment, Hitler was in a position to offer him both, at no additional risk to his own designs. Given Hitler's contempt for the Slavs, and his not-so-secret territorial ambitions to the east, it was obvious to both parties that this would be a marriage of convenience rather than mutual affection. Sooner or later, the deal would be revoked, probably by force, when it suited the führer to do so. Until that day came, however, the Nazi-Soviet pact was a most satisfying arrangement for both signatories.

As far as Finland was concerned, the agreement signed between the two dictatorships in August 1939 opened the way for Stalin's plans by means of an "Additional Secret Protocol," which defined the two signatories' spheres of interest in the Baltic region:

In the event of a territorial and political rearrangement of the areas belonging to the Baltic States (Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania), the northern boundary of Lithuania shall represent the boundary of the spheres of influence of Germany and the USSR.