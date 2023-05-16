Search
Flirting with French
How a Language Charmed Me, Seduced Me, and Nearly Broke My Heart
Contributors
“A delightful and courageous tale and a romping good read. Voila!” —Mark Greenside, author of I’ll Never Be French (No Matter What I Do)
William Alexander is more than a Francophile. He wants to be French. There’s one small obstacle though: he doesn’t speak la langue française. In Flirting with French, Alexander sets out to conquer the language he loves. But will it love him back?
Alexander eats, breathes, and sleeps French (even conjugating in his dreams). He travels to France, where mistranslations send him bicycling off in all sorts of wrong directions, and he nearly drowns in an immersion class in Provence, where, faced with the riddle of masculine breasts, feminine beards, and a turkey cutlet of uncertain gender, he starts to wonder whether he should’ve taken up golf instead of French. While playing hooky from grammar lessons and memory techniques, Alexander reports on the riotous workings of the Académie française, the four-hundred-year-old institution charged with keeping the language pure; explores the science of human communication, learning why it’s harder for fifty-year-olds to learn a second language than it is for five-year-olds; and, frustrated with his progress, explores an IBM research lab, where he trades barbs with a futuristic hand-held translator.
Does he succeed in becoming fluent? Readers will be as surprised as Alexander is to discover that, in a fascinating twist, studying French may have had a far greater impact on his life than actually learning to speak it ever would.
“A blend of passion and neuroscience, this literary love affair offers surprise insights into the human brain and the benefits of learning a second language. Reading William Alexander’s book is akin to having an MRI of the soul.” —Laura Shaine Cunningham, author of Sleeping Arrangements
“Alexander proves that learning a new language is an adventure of its own–with all the unexpected obstacles, surprising breakthroughs and moments of sublime pleasure traveling brings.” —Julie Barlow, author of Sixty Million Frenchmen Can’t Be Wrong
Excerpt
La France, Mon Amour
French, for me, is not just an accomplishment. It's a need.
—, French Lessons, 1994
Last night I dreamt I was French.
This mainly involved sipping absinthe at the window of a dark, chilly café, wrapped in a long scarf that reached the floor, legs crossed, Camus in one hand and a hand-rolled cigarette in the other. I don't remember speaking French in the dream, and just as well, for in real life I once grandly pronounced in a Parisian restaurant, "I'll have the ham in newspaper, and my son will have my daughter."
I love France. I have from the first time I stepped onto its soil as a twenty-two-year-old with nothing more than a backpack and a Eurail pass, and subsequent visits over thirty-five years have only fueled my passion. What's to love?
• A summer day along the Seine, the riverbank alive with groups of young people talking, singing, dancing, and sunning. Outrageously and playfully, the Seine has been transformed by Paris's popular socialist mayor into a city-long beach, complete with sprinklers and tons of sand.
• Sitting at the counter of an astoundingly good restaurant alongside an elderly Frenchman and his white miniature poodle, for whom he has ordered a bifteck, rare. The server, who speaks no English, is practically begging me to order an off-the-menu special, which, as far as I can make out with my mostly forgotten high school French, is either young milk-fed pig or young pig marinated in milk, or both. The server prevails, and it is, as he knew it would be, the best meal I have ever eaten.
• Traveling from the Mediterranean to Paris by train at 190 miles an hour, the window turned into a fast-motion scroll of medieval villages, farms, and pastures.
• The owner-chef of a small village inn who, having just prepared and served us pigeon, rabbit, and foie gras, comes outside to help us clear an unexpected frost from our rental car windshield with the only tool available, her credit card.
• The hush of dawn at a medieval monastery, for a magical ten minutes perhaps the most beautiful spot anywhere on earth, as the Norman mist vaporizes before my eyes, lifting its veil from rows of sunlit apple and pear trees, their ripe fruit awaiting the attention of a monk's hands and a chef's knife.
• A hole-in-the-wall Latin Quarter brasserie you won't find in any guidebook, whose waiter, a dead ringer for Teller (of Penn and Teller), skids around the sawdust-covered floor like Charlie Chaplin, balancing platters of saumon à la crème with crispy pommes frites (fifteen dollars, dessert included).
• A rainy afternoon with my wife at a Left Bank brasserie, watching the city scurry home, the drizzly streets an impressionist canvas come to life, Anne and I drunk on cold beer, on Paris, on love, happy as happy gets, neither of us speaking much, just enjoying the scene and realizing how lucky we are to love the same things, and Paris, and each other.
France does that to you.
Some Americans want to visit France. Some want to live in France. I want to be French. I have such an inexplicable affinity for all things French that I wonder if I was French in a former life (I'd like to think Molière, but with my luck, more likely Robespierre, which explains that persistent crick in my neck). I love French music and movies. I yearn to play boules in a Provençal village square while discussing French politics. To retire to a little pied-à-terre in the city or a stone mas in the country. To get to know and understand the people who still worship Napoleon, who consider "philosopher" a job title, who can be both maddeningly rigid and movingly gracious, and who can send their children away at age fourteen to be apprentices.
Most of all, I yearn to bring sound—speech—to that quiet café of my dream. I can't be French if I don't speak French. It's time to stop yearning and start learning. True, at fifty-seven I'm well into what is politely referred to as late middle age, and my goal of fluency in French won't come easily. But the way I look at it, next year I'll be fifty-eight, and it won't be any easier then. C'est la vie.
Stiff Job
Pickering: we have taken on a stiff job.
—, on Eliza Doolittle, Pygmalion, 1912
There aren't too many places where you can hear a joke like this while standing in line for coffee: "So, I'm lecturing my class last week. In the English language, I tell them, a double negative forms a positive. However, in some languages, such as Russian, a double negative remains a negative. But there isn't a single language, not one, in which a double positive can express a negative. And I hear a voice from the back of the room: 'Yeah, right.' "
Certainly I'm not at Starbucks. This is the thirty-third annual Second Language Research Forum, or SLRF, which everyone here just calls "slurf," at the University of Maryland. I've come in the hope of getting some insight and advice for the task that I am about to tackle: learning French—becoming fluent in French—at the age of fifty-seven. The opening speaker, Michael Long, a professor of second-language acquisition at the University of Maryland and the author of several books on the subject, has just told the 250 assembled linguists (although he seems to be looking directly at me) that only a "tiny, tiny minority" of postadolescent students will ever achieve near-native proficiency in a foreign language, and none will attain native proficiency. Long goes on to report in a matter-of-fact tone that the dimmest child will become far more proficient in his first language than the smartest adult in his second.
And I'm not even the smartest adult.
When Long opens the floor to questions, a woman strides purposefully to the microphone. Speaking in crisp British English, she demands to know why the success stories of thousands of adults in India who have successfully acquired near-native English proficiency (a definition that includes speaking without an accent) is not written about.
Long replies with a lengthy, academic answer involving studies of young women in third-world tribal areas who, when married into other tribes, reportedly picked up the language of their new tribe with ease—studies that, if confirmed, would make a mockery of all the perceived knowledge about second-language acquisition. "Yet when we looked into this reported phenomenon, there was no empirical data," Long says. "It was all subjective interpretation by the observers. So while I am sympathetic to your question, I have to say we need hard data before we can report on it."
This very unsympathetic reply infuriates the woman, who, while the rest of us heard "Blah blah research blah blah data," heard "Liar!"
"Well, I can tell you for a fact that this is happening," she shouts. "I am the data! I am one of these people! Yet as far as you are concerned, I don't exist!"
And I thought this conference was going to be dull. Although it never again approaches the emotional drama of the introductory session. Many of the talks I sit through over the next two and a half days, featuring such topics as "Transfer Effects in the L2 Processing of Temporal Reference" and "Using Prosodic Information to Predict Sentence Length," are Greek to me. This is mainly owing to my unfamiliarity with the subject matter, but the difficulty is compounded by the fact that the speakers are given only twenty minutes to present forty minutes of material, meaning that they all race through their PowerPoint slides, speaking at twice the rate of normal speech. This, I comment to a young Chinese graduate student during a break, seems a touch ironic, considering that this is a gathering of linguists, who should know better. She says, "Ironic? What does that mean?"
"Well," I say, knowing I'm in trouble, "for example, it's ironic that at a second-language acquisition conference you've asked me to explain a word that nearly all native speakers understand but that is nearly impossible to define. Isn't that one of the core problems for the second-language learner?"
Her brow furrows and she squints at my name tag. "Where do you teach?"
"Oh, I'm not a teacher. I'm an IT director at a psychiatric research institute."
This piques her interest. "You're doing psychiatric research on language acquisition?"
"No. I'm learning French."
I excuse myself and rush off to wolf down a muffin (better not attempt a word-for-word translation of that phrase into any language) on the way to the next session, where I hear that not only does the ability to acquire a second language become greatly diminished after adolescence, but the degradation continues linearly. That is, with each year, each decade, that I didn't get around to learning French, the goalposts have moved further away. What was once a relatively easy fifteen-year field goal has become fifty-seven-nigh-going-on-fifty-eight years, even by NFL standards a long kick. If I had known this forty years ago, had realized back then that I was in a virtual now-or-never situation, would I have moved up the priority of this task? Attempted the kick before losing more yardage?
More bad news: I learn that I will always have a strong accent because any second language I acquire will be filtered through the matrix of my first. The presenters themselves, nearly all foreign born, often struggle with English during their talks, and I find myself thinking, Jeez, if the experts are having this much trouble, things don't look good for me. I discover, to my great surprise, that Finns who move to Sweden at the age of three never attain native proficiency. Finns and Swedes? Isn't that like New Englanders and Southerners? Don't they already speak nearly the same language? You just shift around an umlaut or two. Certainly these two Scandinavian languages are far closer to each other than French and English!
This conference is looking like the worst pregame pep talk ever, the coach in the locker room warning, "Truth is, these guys are bigger and faster and smarter than we are, so forget winning; just try not to get hurt, boys." Until, that is, I sit down to lunch with Vince Lombardi—actually Heidi Byrnes, a professor of German at Georgetown University and president of the American Association for Applied Linguistics. It soon becomes clear that I've come to the right woman.
I know this because she opens the conversation by telling me I've come to the right woman. The feisty sixty-six-year-old, with a bit of the rebel in her, tells me not to listen to all the naysayers present. "The general trope out there is, hey, by the time you're fifteen or sixteen or seventeen, it's over. I just don't buy it—at all. It may be over, quote, unquote, whatever that means, for your phonetic features perhaps, but then you have to ask yourself, is that really the most important thing, that I am so completely indistinguishable as far as my accent is concerned? I don't think so."
The speakers do seem overly focused on this issue, yet even in the United States, a New Yorker sounds very different from a Californian. Furthermore, I point out, I love a woman with a French accent. If the actress Audrey Tautou spoke English without her gorgeous accent, she probably wouldn't be a star here.
"There you go," Byrnes agrees. "And yet, as we heard one more time today, that is an absolutely critical aspect of whether or not you 'pass.' "
Perhaps the picture isn't so bleak after all. As Byrnes and I continue discussing this gathering of professors and students of applied linguistics, I tell her I'm surprised by the highly theoretical nature of the presentations. I've found little here to guide me in my mission. "Excuse my naïveté," I say, trying not to sound too snarky, "but I thought applied linguistics meant that at some point, we were going to apply it."
Byrnes speaks with animation, but slowly, drawing out the occasional word for emphasis while adding meaning to her spoken words with her expressive hands—rubbing them together, pulling them apart, occasionally punctuating it all with a rich, hearty laugh. German-born, she is completely fluent in English, with traces of an accent—not German—that's hard to place, more regional American, perhaps, than foreign. "You have a field of applied linguistics that over the last thirty years or so found it necessary to establish its scientific credentials. And the way to do that was by very strong theorizing."
That's all well and good, and having spent most of my adult life working in a research institute, I'm all for basic science, but, I wonder aloud, has all this theorizing and research (for example, tracking the eye movements of subjects as foreign words flash on a screen) yielded any practical results? "It seems to me we have a huge problem in this country," I say. "I have a friend—a very sharp guy—who studied French from the fourth grade through his sophomore year in college. Eleven years of French. And he goes to Paris and finds out he can't speak or even understand French. And this is not an uncommon story." Byrnes nods vigorously. "Isn't this a huge indictment of the state of language instruction in this country? This conference is in its third decade. After all this talk, all these papers and posters, after thirty years, have we made any progress in teaching foreign language?"
Byrnes tells me about the program they've developed in the Georgetown University German Department, where, by teaching German in a fashion in which "content learning and language learning can occur simultaneously"—in which every class attempts to connect the learning of a language with what you are going to be doing with the language—they have students coming in not knowing a word of German who are able to enroll in a German university after just four semesters.
Of course, Byrnes is speaking of eighteen- and nineteen-year-olds with their nimble brains. I ask her, "If you had me, not at eighteen, but now, at fifty-seven, when I can't even remember where I put the car keys—" She doesn't let me finish.
"I could do it!"
I feel like Eliza Doolittle talking to Henry Higgins.
"Really?"
"Absolutely! Because instead of thinking of you as a deficit learner—and you heard that, too, today, you're a deficit critter because you're past fifteen or past puberty—well, we're not going to dwell on that. We're not going to change that; that's a birth phenomenon."
I like that phrase. I'm not old, merely experiencing a "birth phenomenon."
Instead of letting my age handicap me, Byrnes says, she would build on it. "Instead, I'm going to say, he's a reasonably intelligent adult; let me take the cognitive abilities, the literate abilities, the interest that he has, and use those, and say, can I do something with them?—precisely because I know an adult learner is different from a child learner. So, rather than look at you as a deficit critter, I'll say, look what he can bring to the enterprise."
What can he—I—bring to the enterprise? My relative mastery of my first language, for one thing; I already know how language works. My maturity, for another. "You have enough of a sense of yourself, in contrast with some of our eighteen- or nineteen-year-olds, where this is a serious issue. They still are working on their identity. You know who you are."
Last time I checked—about four hours ago—I was a fifty-seven-year-old laughing at the Three Stooges on the hotel TV, but best not to bring that up. She tells me that students who go abroad for an immersion program are often afraid to speak, for fear of embarrassing themselves. "But you see, for me," Byrnes says, "I say, hey, what if they think, Gosh, she's stupid, why does she sound like this? That's not going to deeply affect my inner core of who I think I am; I can actually deal with that for the next five weeks. I can get something out of this. And I think you could, too."
I'm almost convinced, but not quite. "I know that at my age, I could learn woodworking, I could learn some math. But French?"
"You have swallowed what is the cultural trope: 'Just forget it, it's a hopeless undertaking, you don't have the memory, you can't remember the silly words, it's too complicated, all these dumb endings and pronunciation.' No, no, no!"
Heidi Byrnes is my ray of hope in a storm of second-language gloom, so enthusiastic, so utterly convincing, that I feel like I've climbed the mountain and reached the oracle. I ask the big question, the one that has brought me to this conference: "How do I proceed? How do I learn French?"
She sighs, and I feel the air deflating from me. "The difficulty you're going to have is you will essentially find no materials out there."
There are a number of self-instruction products available, I point out, not mentioning by name a certain yellow box that has been sitting on my desk, unopened, for three months.
"Yes, but you see, for reasons that make a lot of sense, they have to go on the behaviorist approach, what they call communicative language teaching. Every one of them markets themselves like that. 'We teach communication, and you will hear native speakers, situations in which you will learn how to function.' "
That actually doesn't sound so bad to me, and Byrnes acknowledges, "There's a lot to be said for that, for that will in fact enable you to do those sorts of things. By the same token, for us as an academic program, that kind of approach actually creates its own flat feeling because you come to see language and language learning in this purely instrumental way."
I've heard enough presenters here to realize that they all consider learning a language from computer software comparable to learning the guitar from Guitar Hero, a bias you might expect from academics. Thus I take Byrnes's warning with a grain of postgraduate salt and instead focus on the positive as she rushes off to attend the next session. I am not a deficit learner. I don't feel foolish when I screw up. I am a confident adult, and most of all, I know who I am.
Don't I?
First-Person Shooter
Man invented language to satisfy his deep need to complain.
—
I make my way silently through thick undergrowth, part the vegetation, and spy my target: a young couple camping in the woods, alone. Or so they think. I edge closer. They hear a rustle and, surprised, look up at the intruder. My heart quickens.
"Bonjour! " I say into my microphone. "Je m'appelle Bill."
"Bonjour! " they reply on the next slide.
Welcome to Rosetta Stone, the world's most popular language-learning software, whose ubiquitous yellow boxes are a familiar sight in airports, shopping mall kiosks, bookstores, and 2 a.m. infomercials. The reward for reaching the end of each unit, for having endured hours of dreary four-panel screens of very un-French photographs (all their language courses, from Farsi to French, use the same set of photos), is a slide-show vignette that thrusts you into situations where you "engage" with the characters in the story. The idea is a noble one; after all, this is why you're learning a foreign language—to interact with people—and to drive home the point, Rosetta Stone shoots all these photographs from your perspective.
Unfortunately the resulting effect is less "you are there" than "first-person-shooter video game."
This initial vignette is utterly creepy. Are the Rosetta Stone developers unaware that they are closely mimicking a scene from every teenage slasher movie ever made? It's just bizarre. Continuing the stalker theme, the next vignette casts me as a young man picking up an attractive woman on a bus. Seriously. If this sounds vaguely familiar, it's because it resumes where the Rosetta Stone ads leave off, their message being that language class is really just a huge singles bar, which is how, at the end of unit 3, I find myself at a we-are-the-world party full of beautiful people of so many ethnic persuasions it rivals the famous Star Wars cantina scene. Of course, I don't know a soul and—worst of all—can't make any conversation because (and I grant that this is a backhanded compliment to Rosetta Stone) the first-person-shooter realism of this uncomfortable scene has locked out every word of French I've learned!
This is absolutely confidence-shredding, and as I stand there, my hand extended for a greeting with the charming hostess while she waits for me to say my lines, all I can think of is that this is exactly what's going to happen when I go to France in just a few weeks, that I will forget everything under pressure, and stammer and sweat and make a complete ass of myself. What are they expecting me to say here? Give me a clue!
Clues are few and far between. Because this is an immersion course, with no English explanations or translations, I sometimes find myself spending as much time trying to figure out what they want as learning French. Right now, it's taking me so long to come up with something that a message pops up asking if the microphone is working. Okay, okay! I try to focus on the dialogue, my sweaty virtual hand still extended in the camera frame while the woman, a smile frozen on her face, patiently waits for me to say something and consummate the greeting.
Just then, Anne walks in and sees the screen.
"Am I interrupting something?"
"I'm afraid not."
"I was just looking at the itinerary. Are we allowing enough time to catch the train to Normandy?"
Being a physician who needs to keep upwards of twenty appointments a day, my wife is, shall we say, attuned to scheduling, whereas I am attuned to efficiency, meaning I'm averse to waiting. "Pas de problème," I say. "La . . . la gare est . . . est"—below, how do you say "below"? I had this a few weeks ago, "above" and "below," which are maddeningly similar, but that was, well, a few weeks ago. The hell with it. "Not to worry. The train station's right below the airport."
The question Anne ought to be asking is, have I learned enough in just three months of self-study to see us through ten days of biking in the French countryside, a trip we'd planned a year ago. I shouldn't have let Rosetta Stone gather dust on my desk all spring. It's been just . . . I don't know . . . hard . . . to begin. Before tackling French I wanted to acquire some cultural insight into the people who speak the language—I guess you could call it Georgetown's gestalt approach without the language part—so I set for myself a course prerequisite: La Belle France, Alistair Horne's history of the country, which runs a whopping five hundred pages, although it feels not a page over a thousand. Then I tackled an excellent book on the history of the French language, got inexplicably waylaid with research into the actual Rosetta Stone,* and spent weeks investigating (and buying) other language software, which also sits unopened but will be ready when I am. And of course there was the SLRF conference, the planning beforehand and the recuperation afterward.
It was, all in all, far more entertaining and less stressful thinking about learning French than actually learning French. And honestly, there seemed to be no rush. The Foreign Service Institute of the US State Department estimates that an English-speaking adult can achieve "basic fluency" in French with 480 hours of study. I've done the math: If I continue studying 2 hours a day, six days a week, I'll be "basically fluent" in a mere ten months. Or less. Having had a few years of French in high school, I have a bit of a head start. In fact, just before cracking open Rosetta Stone, I'd taken an online college-placement exam to see where I stand, and while I didn't do well enough for entrance into first-year college French, I missed by only a horse (cheval )—I mean, a hair (cheveu). A mistake anyone could make.
The results from another test, however, are far less reassuring. Georgetown linguist Heidi Byrnes had cautioned me against swallowing the "cultural trope" that we baby boomers don't have the memory to learn a language. Well, I thought, let's put that one to bed. So I took a computerized cognitive-assessment evaluation recommended by a colleague. I should've let sleeping dogs lie, for my memory score placed me in the lowest 10 percent of my age group. Put another way, 90 out of 100 fifty-seven-year-olds have better memory skills than I do. Baby boomer? I'm a baby bust! And this doesn't bode well for learning a new language, since what is language, after all, if not the ability to recall words and assemble them into meaningful structures?
Speaking of structures, another bright idea of mine wedged me inside one that I'm not looking forward to revisiting. Inspired by the fact that I work in a psychiatric research institute, I thought it might be interesting to take functional MRI (f MRI) images of my brain while listening to French before I started studying the language and again after I'd learned it, six or ten or however many months from now, to see whether there was any indication, on a neurological level, of language acquisition, particularly in the areas of the brain associated with language. I'd feared I might be laughed out of the building when I approached the director of the institute's imaging center with my armchair science, but Dave Guilfoyle, who holds a PhD in physics, thought the experiment interesting enough to indulge me, scheduling time in the unit when it was idle and developing a protocol to detect the effect of French on my brain.
