How much do you know about female sexuality?Take this true/false quiz inspired by UNTRUE and challenge your deepest assumptions about society's conception of female sexuality from lust, monogamy, infidelity, and beyond. Men are usually the ones driving polyamorous relationships.The nation's first study on African American female sexuality happened in 1968.Men have stronger libidos than women. Females and males orgasm at the same rate.Men tend to have more threesomes than women.Women only cheat when they are unhappy and feel emotionally unconnected in their marriage or relationship. Women's sexual preferences are stable. They change very little over time.Plough agriculture changed your sex life.

In the era of #MeToo, Janelle Monae videos, "Cat Person," and Cardi B, it's clear that #TimesUp on old thinking of female sexuality.In Untrue, feminist cultural critic and #1 New York Times bestselling author Wednesday Martin shows you what nearly everything we believe about women, lust, and infidelity is wrong and how new science can set women free.

