Use FALLSAVINGS for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Fantastic Beasts: The Magizoologist's Discovery Case
The Magizoologist's Discovery Case
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 13, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
- Collectible replica of the case carried along on Newt’s adventures, as packaging that doubles as a keepsake box, complete with metal locks.
- “Muggle worthy” dial that allows the case to be opened in either non-wizard or wizarding modes. In non-wizard, a trick lid reveals mundane case contents, but in wizarding mode, further wonders are revealed:
- Sound activation (when in wizarding mode): each time the case is opened, the sound of 1 of 7 different beasts is released.
- 128-page, 4-1/4 x 7-inch notebook including images of the beasts encountered along Newt’s journey and field note illustrations. It’s also your Fantastic Beasts-inspired journal, inviting you to describe beasts that you find in your own world. Includes elastic band closure.
- Newt Scamander’s wand pen.
you may also love
Fantastic Beasts: Niffler
Officially licensed, collectible figure of the beloved Niffler from Fantastic Beasts—with sound included. A perfect gift for fans of the Wizarding World.SPECIFICATIONS: 3 inch figure…
Buy the Book
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Newt Scamander's Case
Fans of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World will be enchanted by this replica of Newt Scamander's case from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, complete…
Buy the Book
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Bendable Bowtruckle
Fans of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World will be enchanted by this life-size collectible--a poseable figure of Pickett, Newt Scamander's Bowtruckle companion in Fantastic Beasts and…
Buy the Book
Harry Potter: Collectible Quidditch Set
Collect your own one-of-a-kind keepsake replica of the Quidditch trunk, complete with bludgers, quaffle, and snitch! Set includes: 1 Quaffle2 Bludgers1 non-removable Snitch16 x 24-inch full-color…
Buy the Book
Harry Potter Pensieve Memory Set
A journal with embedded pensieve, Dumbledore wand pen, memory vials, and keepsake box allow you to create a one-of-a-kind experience inspired by the world of…