Use FALLSAVINGS for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Fantastic Beasts: The Magizoologist's Discovery Case
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Fantastic Beasts: The Magizoologist's Discovery Case

The Magizoologist's Discovery Case

Other Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc.

by Donald Lemke

Regular Price $39.95

Regular Price $51.99 CAD

Kit
Kit

Regular Price $39.95

Regular Price $51.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 13, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Nov 13, 2018

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762464418

Genre

Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

Description

This deluxe enchanted replica of Newt Scamander’s case is loaded with interactive special features to make any fan of the Wizarding World feel like a master Magizoologist. Kit includes:

  • Collectible replica of the case carried along on Newt’s adventures, as packaging that doubles as a keepsake box, complete with metal locks.
  • “Muggle worthy” dial that allows the case to be opened in either non-wizard or wizarding modes. In non-wizard, a trick lid reveals mundane case contents, but in wizarding mode, further wonders are revealed:
  • Sound activation (when in wizarding mode): each time the case is opened, the sound of 1 of 7 different beasts is released.
  • 128-page, 4-1/4 x 7-inch notebook including images of the beasts encountered along Newt’s journey and field note illustrations. It’s also your Fantastic Beasts-inspired journal, inviting you to describe beasts that you find in your own world. Includes elastic band closure.
  • Newt Scamander’s wand pen.