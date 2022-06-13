Every Man a King
Every Man a King

A King Oliver Novel

by Walter Mosley

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316474214

USD: $30  /  CAD: $37

ON SALE: February 21st 2023

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / African American / Mystery & Detective

PAGE COUNT: 336

In this highly anticipated sequel to Edgar award-winning DOWN THE RIVER UNTO THE SEA, Joe King Oliver is tested when he's asked to investigate whether a White nationalist is being unjustly set up 
 
When friend of the family and multi-billionaire Roger Ferris comes to Joe with an assignment, he’s got no choice but to accept, even if the case is a tough one to stomach. White nationalist Alfred Xavier Quiller has been accused of murder and the sale of sensitive information to the Russians. Ferris has reason to believe Quiller’s been set up and he needs King to see if the charges hold.

This linear assignment becomes a winding quest to uncover the extent of Quiller’s dealings, to understand Ferris’ skin in the game, and to get to the bottom of who is working for whom. Even with the help of bodyguard and mercenary Oliya Ruez—no regular girl Friday—the machine King’s up against proves relentless and unsparing. As King gets closer to exposing the truth, he and his loved ones barrel towards grave danger.

Mosley once again proves himself a "master of craft and narrative" (National Book Foundation) in this carefully plotted mystery that is at once a classic caper, a family saga and an examination of fealty, pride and how deep debt can go.

