Heaven's a Lie

When a woman witnesses a horrible car accident outside of the motel that she works at, she is suddenly thrust into a world of gang violence, guns, and money that she can't outrun.



Joette's life brings new meaning to the phrase "paycheck to paycheck." Struggling to afford her mother's sky-high medical bills and also keep the lights on in her trailer home, Joette needs a break.



So, when she spies a briefcase full of money amongst the fiery wreckage of a fatal car accident, she knows she can't just let it be. Inside is a bounty better than she could have dreamed-just shy of $300,000 in neatly stacked hundreds and fifties. Enough to pay off her debts, give her mother the care she deserves, and maybe even help out a few of her friends.



But, of course, the missing briefcase didn't go unnoticed by the original owner, Travis-a ruthless dealer that'll stop at nothing to get back what's his.



Joette is way out of her depth, but can't seem to stop herself from participating in this cat-and-mouse chase. But can she beat Travis at his own game?