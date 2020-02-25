The Archived

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Archive, an otherworldly library, contains the bodies of everyone who has ever died. But when the Archive is compromised from within, sixteen-year-old Mackenzie Bishop must use her skills as a Keeper to identify the traitor and prevent violent Histories from escaping into our world. The first in a dark, dazzlingly inventive YA fantasy series from the author of The Near Witch.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Paranormal, Occult & Supernatural

On Sale: January 29th 2013

Price: $8.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9781423179108

