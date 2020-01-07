Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Encouragement for an Exceptional Life
Be Empowered and Intentional
Become the exceptional person God has called you to be with these seven practices for living a fulfilled and plentiful life from Lakewood Church co-pastor and bestselling author Victoria Osteen.
If you’re going reach your highest potential in life, you’re going to have to develop the ability to see beyond where you are right now. Discover empowering, uplifting stories and biblical teachings from Exceptional You!, in a format small and portable enough to fit in a backpack, purse, or pocket. Victoria will encourage you to set your mind and intent towards the important things in life with seven exceptional practices:
- Keep your memory box full of encouragement
- Lift up your eyes
- Know that you are chosen
- Love well
- Keep your accounts short
- Live in your space of gratitude
- Start your day off right
Live encouraged, live empowered, and live intentional, and see the new and exciting things God has in store for you!
