Ellie Is Cool Now
by Victoria Fulton

by Faith McClaren

On Sale

Mar 21, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668619568

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Romantic Comedy

Description

In this laugh-out-loud romantic comedy, one woman finds that to keep her dream job, she'll have to face her worst nightmare: high school.

Ellie Jenkins definitely didn't peak in high school. She was an outsider, an invisible girl with a desperate crush on Mark Wright, a guy who hardly knew her name. Ten years later, she's living in Los Angeles, trying to write a hit show about cool high school kids, when an invitation for her high school reunion arrives. She doesn't want to go, but her writing has been suffering and her boss makes her an ultimatum: go to this reunion or lose her big break forever. He even gives her a list of challenges to complete! Ellie takes the bait and returns to the school determined to find friends, fun and to prove to Mark Wright, once and for all, that Ellie is cool now.

